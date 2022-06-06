Juneteenth comes back to Plaza Midwood June 16-19

Create Amazing recently announced the 2022 North Carolina Juneteenth Festival themed “Educating, Empowering, Entertaining” sponsored by Chenmed, Accelacare, New York Life, NC Healthy Blue, Power Home Remodeling, & Dagrip Podcast. The highly anticipated event is free to the public and a great way to bring the community and families together to celebrate Juneteenth. Event organizer Michael Calloway says “we moved the festival indoors to avoid heat or rain and create a more enjoyable experience. With black owned businesses continuing to persevere as we move to post pandemic times 50 black owned companies will be in attendance all of which can use a boost. We will also have covid -19 vaccines and HIV testing onsite as well”. The festival’s mission is to spread African American culture and give back to the less fortunate communities.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO