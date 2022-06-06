ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Juneteenth comes back to Plaza Midwood June 16-19

By Newsroom
corneliustoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 6. The Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas will be held June 16-19 in Plaza Midwood, where the festival began at Thomas and Commonwealth avenues. Multi-cultural vendors will showcase food, art, music and culturally relevant specialty items. Here’s how the event is shaping up:. —On Thursday, June 16th...

www.corneliustoday.com

Comments / 3

Related
Charlotte Stories

2022 North Carolina Juneteenth Festival Coming To Charlotte

Create Amazing recently announced the 2022 North Carolina Juneteenth Festival themed “Educating, Empowering, Entertaining” sponsored by Chenmed, Accelacare, New York Life, NC Healthy Blue, Power Home Remodeling, & Dagrip Podcast. The highly anticipated event is free to the public and a great way to bring the community and families together to celebrate Juneteenth. Event organizer Michael Calloway says “we moved the festival indoors to avoid heat or rain and create a more enjoyable experience. With black owned businesses continuing to persevere as we move to post pandemic times 50 black owned companies will be in attendance all of which can use a boost. We will also have covid -19 vaccines and HIV testing onsite as well”. The festival’s mission is to spread African American culture and give back to the less fortunate communities.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Annual Juneteenth Festival brings culture and community together

Annual Juneteenth Festival brings culture and community together. Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas organizer Pape Ndiaye founded the showcase in 1997 to educate and unify the community through honoring African ancestors and their freedom from slavery. Juneteenth is around the corner which means the “largest and oldest Juneteenth Festival in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
corneliustoday.com

History Corner: Alexander Farm

June 9. By Dan Morrill. J. Wilson Alexander belonged to a family who had farmed in North Mecklenburg since the American Revolutionary War. In addition to being a highly successful cotton farmer, Alexander was a community leader in the Cornelius area and beyond. J. Wilson Alexander was a member of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Children And Youth#Commonwealth#Prayer#The House Of Africa
Axios Charlotte

Update: The new strategy for reducing homelessness in Charlotte

Editor’s note: This story was originally published on Jan. 26, 2022, and was updated June 9, 2022 with new information about the plan’s progress. A sweeping effort to reduce homelessness in Mecklenburg County now has a nonprofit to run point: United Way of Central Carolinas. The organization will receive $788,000 from Mecklenburg County to staff […] The post Update: The new strategy for reducing homelessness in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Weekender: 27 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend

Presented by the Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mascot Mania is this Monday and School Bus Racing is Tuesday, plus Legend Car racing is back. Adult tickets start at $5 and kids get in free. FRIDAY, JUNE 10 86. Partly cloudy. 2% chance of rain. Fresh2Death: An Exhibit Celebration of Black Fashion and Culture at The Mint Museum Uptown: This art […] The post Weekender: 27 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

5 Charlotte Festivals to Visit in June

Hilton Charlotte University Place Hotel and online. June 23-26, Tickets $20-129, charlotteblackfilmfestival.com. Tommy Nichols created the festival in 2010 after attending a presentation by Ronnie Bryant, then-CEO of Charlotte Regional Partnership, who said film was among the top five industries expected to drive growth in Charlotte. Nichols (above, fourth from left), a media professional and filmmaker new to Charlotte from Ohio, researched what Black filmmakers were doing to take advantage of the opportunities in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Food event spotlights Black-owned restaurants amid inflation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of restaurants are stirring up hearty meals during the 2022 Eat Black Charlotte week. It's part of an effort to spotlight Black-owned restaurants across the Queen City. The event kicked off June 3 and wraps up on Sunday, June 12. What You Need To Know.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
corneliustoday.com

Portions of Love – Summer lunch delivery program needs drivers

June 10. Numbers of children in our area depend on school lunches for basic nutrition during the school year. After school ends, those meals stop. Through a program called Portions of Love, the Neighborhood C.A.R.E. Center is partnering again with Angels and Sparrows to fill that gap. The group needs...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

‘Rally to End Gun Violence” scheduled for Sunday in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A “Rally to End Gun Violence” has been scheduled for Sunday in downtown Salisbury. “After unthinkable gun tragedies in Uvalde and Buffalo, we’re taking our fight back to the streets to demand lawmakers act to save lives. As we did in 2018, we are marching for our children’s lives this weekend across the nation,” organizers said.
SALISBURY, NC
WNCT

Tony’s Ice Cream a Gastonia staple for over 100 years

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Just looking at Tony’s Ice Cream parlor on East Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia, you know it’s something special to the community. People have been lining up at the counter for their favorite flavors since1915. “We try to do what we can as a good neighbor in Gaston County,” said […]
GASTONIA, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

North to South, the Best Ice Cream in Charlotte

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. It’s going to be a toasty summer, and what better way to cool down than with an icy treat?. We’ve rounded up the best ice cream spots in Charlotte (and beyond!) for all the deliciousness you can handle, sorted by neighborhood for your convenience.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy