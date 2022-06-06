ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez shares intimate snap of her in the bath while making a phone call

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Jennifer Lopez shared an intimate snap of herself relaxing in a bubble bath while making a phone call.

On Sunday (5 June), the musical artist and the Marry Me actress took to her Instagram to share two images where she sat in her "favourite place on earth" surrounded by bubbles that were almost to her shoulders and a cell phone in her hand.

In another photo, she was checking her messages in the tub. Her hair was tied up in a messy bun, and she wore hoop earrings.

"Happiness is a long hot bubble bath (even if you have to take a quick call!) See you later @MTV!!!! #SelfCareSunday #MorningBath," she captioned the post.

Lopez's caption seemingly referred to her upcoming appearance on the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, in which she accepted The Generation Award at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, with Vanessa Hudgens as the host.

The award praises actors whose diverse contributions in both film and television have made them become household names.

"I want to thank all the people who told me, to my face — or when I wasn't in the room — that I couldn't do this," Lopez said through tears when she accepted the award.

"I really don't think I could've done it without you. And I know I couldn't have done it without the fans who saw the movies.

"You are the reason that I am here and that I have been here, and I love you!" she added.

In another recent Instagram post, Lopez posted a video reel reminding fans of how long she and her music has been in the industry.

She recently lamented the 23rd anniversary of her debut album, On the 6 .

Sporting a white crewneck sweatshirt while sitting in a Bently with a cream interior, her 1999 song "Feelin So Good" could be heard playing in the background.

"Feelin' so good … celebrating 23 years of #OnThe6 and #HappyPride! @dolcegabbana #Pride #PrideMonth," she wrote.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

