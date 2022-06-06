ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Matt Patricia emerging as the favorite to call offensive plays for New England Patriots

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KAlu9_0g21yIsA00

With Josh McDaniels once again leaving the New England Patriots organization to take an NFL head coaching gig elsewhere, Mac Jones and crew will need a new offensive coordinator. Head coach Bill Belichick has added Matt Patricia and Joe Judge back to the staff, but he, well, he’s Belichick, he doesn’t want to tell the media any more than they need to know. It’s the Patriot way.

Needless to say, the question of who will be taking over offensive play-calling duties in the second season of Mac Jones’ career has been a hot talking point all offseason.

But the latest report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic suggests Patricia is the in-house leader to call plays . Or at least, the media’s in-house leader. Nobody knows what Belichick has cooking.

Chances are, we won’t know who will be the play-caller until the preseason rolls around, and even then, we might have to wait until Week 1 before we know for sure. But is Matt Patricia really their best option?

Is Matt Patricia the right man for the Pats’ OC gig?

After a failed three-year stint as the head coach of the Detroit Lions, Patricia was hired back with the Patriots as a senior football advisor before the 2021 football season could begin. It marked the 15th season he has worked under coach Belichick.

Now headed into his 16th year with the Pats, Patricia could be switching sides, focusing on offense, which is a big change, considering he held the defensive coordinator position for six seasons from 2012 to 2017.

Of course, some might consider Belichick’s son, Steve, to be the team’s defensive coordinator, along with Jerod Mayo, which could be the reason why Patricia didn’t get the same title back that he previously held.

Patricia has spent just five years out of his 24 years as a football coach focusing on the offensive side of the ball.

From 2001 to 2003, Patricia served as an offensive graduate assistant for Syracuse. He then joined the Pats the very next year as an offensive assistant. The next year, he was promoted to assistant offensive line coach. That’s it. That’s his entire offensive coaching resume.

So, it will be very, very interesting if Patricia is in fact the next man up to call offensive plays in New England. There’s no doubt he has the smarts, but does he have enough experience to handle offensive play-calling at the NFL level? I guess we’ll all just have to find out.

Related: New England Patriots QB Mac Jones drawing rave reviews, expected to become 2022 captain

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Announces He's Retiring

A Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has announced his retirement from the NFL. On Wednesday, Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter announced his retirement from the league. Dieter, mostly a practice squad wide receiver, is calling it a career at 29. "I’ve decided to retire from football! Thank you for everything...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Uses 1 Word To Describe Deshaun Watson

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd kicked off this Wednesday's edition of The Herd by addressing the latest news involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. New York Times reporter Jenny Vrentas recently published a detailed piece regarding Deshaun Watson and his alleged behavior off the field. He reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Jake Wells

(Opinion) The Browns are in serious trouble

No matter what happens this season, the Cleveland Browns are in serious trouble. If they win, they still lose in the eyes of many fans. If they lose, they lose. The Browns are in the middle of a total quarterback mess, and relief seems to be far off in the distance.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerod Mayo
Person
Jeff Howe
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Matt Patricia
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in...
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Seem To Be Preparing For A Big Move

It’s tough for Seattle Seahawks fans to remain optimistic nowadays. After all, they’ve lost two franchise icons in Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner to the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams, respectively. Likewise, they are playing in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL because the...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions rookie CB Jermaine Waller has retired

Cross off Jermaine Waller from your Detroit Lions roster. The rookie cornerback was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Lions prior to Wednesday’s practice session. Waller was not present at the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The undrafted free agent from Virginia Tech has apparently decided not to pursue a career in football, at least not with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New England Patriots#American Football#The Detroit Lions
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green gets brutally honest on ugly Game 3 for Warriors vs. Celtics

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green didn’t mince words when describing his horrible performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Green fouled out of the contest and finished with a brutal stat line of two points, four rebounds and three assists. Overall in the series, he has scored only 15 points, which is just as many fouls he has already committed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Peyton Manning Named Best Ever: NFL World Reacts

For most NFL fans - and players and coaches - the greatest quarterback of all-time is an easy answer at this point: it's Tom Brady. Brady, after all, holds a number of all-time passing records and he's won seven Super Bowls. But to Ryan Fitzpatrick, the best quarterback to ever...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
ClutchPoints

Browns make unsurprising Baker Mayfield decision for minicamp

The Cleveland Browns are still looking to find a solution to their Baker Mayfield problem. With no trade partner emerging yet, the Browns are following in the footsteps of the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo and have decided to excuse Mayfield from mandatory minicamp, according to Nate Ulrich. The decision to excuse Mayfield from camp was mutual between the quarterback and the team, as the former No. 1 pick continues to push for a move out of Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Cam Newton Sounds Off On Patriots: NFL World Reacts

Cam Newton still isn't happy about his time with the New England Patriots. Newton was with New England for the 2020 season and started 15 games before he was cut heading into the 2021 season. For that season, Newton finished with 2,657 yards through the air, eight touchdowns, and 10...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy