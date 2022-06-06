ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapurna Interactive Taps ‘Solar Ash’ Game Director to Helm Internal Development Studio

By Trilby Beresford
 4 days ago
Games publisher Annapurna Interactive has tapped industry veteran Chelsea Hash to helm its internal development studio, which launched in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles.

She will lead development on Annapurna Interactive’s new, unannounced project together with with technical director Brett Lajzer, senior producer Evan Hembacher, art director Cosimo Galluzzi and environment artist Nate Grove.

Hash served as game director on 2021’s sci-fi adventure title Solar Ash from developer Heart Machine, and as a technical art lead on What Remains of Edith Finch from Giant Sparrow. Both titles were published by Annapurna Interactive.

“We’ve worked closely with the people at Annapurna Interactive for years and this was an exciting next step for us to be able to integrate with the team,” said Hash in a statement. “We are working toward a special new experience and look forward to revealing more details.”

Annapurna Interactive was founded in 2016 as a division of Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures, and is known for publishing story-driven titles from independent game creators.

Its portfolio includes Cardboard Computer’s Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Mountains’ Florence, Luis Antonio’s 12 Minutes and Sam Barlow’s Telling Lies. Beethoven & Dinosaur’s The Artful Escape and Cloisters Interactive’s A Memoir Blue feature among recent titles.

