ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Defense asks judge to withdraw from Parkland case. She denies the motion

By Rafael Olmeda, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NoI8y_0g21y5Ty00
Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill argues for a continuance because of a defense team lawyer's COVID quarantine. Jury selection is on hold until Monday afternoon in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale. Cruz previously pleaded guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The Parkland mass shooting trial became the scene of a tense standoff Monday pitting the defense, missing a critical team member due to COVID, against a Broward judge who has grown openly tired of delays that have pushed jury selection into its third month .

Defense lawyers asked Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to disqualify herself from the case against school shooter Nikolas Cruz on Monday after the judge ordered jury selection to resume even though the defense is missing one of its attorneys. The attorney, Casey Secor, was brought in specifically to assist the team at this stage of the proceedings.

Scherer denied the motion, but that came after the defense threatened to withdraw from the case.

Even prosecutors urged the judge to give the defense the one-day delay it was seeking, just to preserve the progress that’s been made on the case so far.

At the heart of the dispute was the absence of Secor, who was diagnosed with COVID last week and is at home following CDC quarantine recommendations.

Melisa McNeill, the lead defense lawyer for the confessed gunman, said Scherer’s order mandating her participation in jury selection represented a conflict of interest — McNeill believes she would not be protecting her client’s rights if she followed the judge’s order, but the attorney threatened her own freedom, a possible contempt ruling, and the loss of her job if she refused.

Scherer never threatened to hold McNeill in contempt, but she said McNeill would be violating professional ethics if she failed to comply with the order.

Secor, McNeill said, is “a critical member of the [defense] team,” brought in as a specialist in jury selection in capital cases. Questioning potential jurors about their views on the death penalty without Secor’s participation would be depriving the defendant of the effective assistance of counsel, McNeill said.

Scherer and prosecutors initially disagreed, noting that McNeill has experience in death penalty cases and that there are three other members of the main defense team, not counting supporting attorneys who are watching proceedings through a live video feed.

But when it became clear the defense was digging in its heels, threatening to withdraw from the case and moving to disqualify the judge, prosecutors moved to save the trial “in an abundance of caution,” said Assistant State Attorney Carolyn McCann.

Scherer was reluctant. “Where do you suppose that it ends?” she asked.

But minutes later, the judge agreed to screen 29 potential jurors for hardships, saving the death penalty questions for Secor’s eventual return.

It remained unclear what would happen if Secor was ill on Tuesday and Scherer remained unwilling to delay the case. When jury selection began on April 4. potential panelists were told the case would likely begin in the middle of May. That start date was eventually pushed to June 21, which appears increasingly unlikely. Jurors are now being told the trial will last into October.

So far, only 35 potential jurors are scheduled to return for the final phase of jury selection, with hundreds left to screen through the second phase . Phase two weeds out jurors whose death penalty views, pro and con, are too fixed to ensure a fair trial for the defendant. The final phase addresses what jurors have heard about the case and other general questions that could expose bias.

Once the third phase is complete, 20 jurors will be chosen to hear the trial — 12 to sit on the jury, and eight to serve as alternates to step in if one of the 12 has to depart for any reason. The jury will be tasked with deciding whether the defendant, who has already pleaded guilty, should be sentenced to death or life in prison.

Rafael Olmeda may be reached at rolmeda@sunsentinel.com . Call or text him at 954-356-4457. Follow him on Twitter @rolmeda .

Comments / 8

Karen Koller
4d ago

The absurdity of this process is mind boggling. Will the Parkland story ever be put to rest? How weary those who lost loved ones must be!

Reply
7
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Former death row inmate Peter Avsenew convicted after murder retrial

Former death row inmate Peter Avsenew was found guilty, again, for the murders of Kevin Powell, 52, and Stephen Adams, 47, a Wilton Manors couple who took him into their home during the 2010 holiday season only to have him beat and shoot them to death as Christmas approached. The verdict was announced Friday morning after 4½ hours of deliberation that began Thursday evening. Prosecutors went ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
Click10.com

Potential juror: If death penalty prevents school shootings, it has ‘weight with me’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The search for the group of Broward County residents who will decide in court if Nikolas Cruz should be executed for his crimes continued on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale. The five members of Cruz’s defense were all present after absentees over COVID-19. Cruz, 23, was 19 years old when he used an AR-15 rifle to shoot 34 victims on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. After years of delays, he plead guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in October. Jury selection started on April 4.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Listen | 911 calls about false active shooter at Broward College show loved ones in distress

A mother worried her daughter stuck in the school’s hallway could be shot. A concerned resident who lives states away. A hardly audible voice: “It’s a Code Red in my school.” Several people called 911 Wednesday as a false report of an active shooter on the Broward College campus in Davie circulated, depicting the fear that spread across several campuses that were locked down because of the ...
DAVIE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Jury Selection#Attorneys#Cdc#Quarantine#Public Health#Law#Parkland#Broward Circuit
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Yet another missed opportunity for Broward’s future | Editorial

Disappointed? Yes. Surprised? No. The surprise would have been if six Broward County commissioners had seen the light and given voters an option to create a countywide elected mayor in a November referendum. But no. It may just be that some commissioners are afraid their constituents would see the need for a real leader, and that would require them to lose some of their power and prestige. ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Patricia Hawkins-Williams drops Senate bid, files for House District 98

The freshman Senator representing central Broward district likely won't face a Primary opponent. A second Primary Election race in Broward County pitting an incumbent Democratic Senator against a Democratic challenger appears to have been called off. Rep. Patricia Hawkins-Williams had filed to oppose Democratic Sen. Rosalind Osgood in Senate District...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Former Broward Mayor Demands Democrats Sever Ties with Controversial Chief Strategist

Former Broward County Mayor Dr. Barbara Sharief expressed her shock at the Miami Herald report’s revelation that Christian Ulvert, a political strategist working for both Lauren Book’s campaign and the Florida Senate Victory Fund, is also employed by the country of Qatar — a nation with one of the worst human rights records in the world. Dr. Sharief is calling on leaders and important groups in the Florida Democratic Party coalition to sever ties.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

MDPD officer accused of using Apple Airtags to stalk ex-girlfriend

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer is charged with using Apple AirTags to stalk his ex-girlfriend. In a police report, the victim says 27-year-old Javier Magarin would text her saying he knew where she was or, occasionally, he'd just show up.  She says it's the faint beeping sound the AirTag makes that alerted her she was being stalked."It's not unheard of. It happens more often than not," says Stuart Kaplan, attorney and former FBI agent.According to the police report, between March and April, Magarin willfully and repeatedly stalked his ex, learning her location through the use of Apple AirTag tracking devices. ...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man accused of firing gun at CityPlace Doral has charges dropped

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man in Doral who fired his weapon in Doral is having his charges dropped. Alex Arnaud, 32, is no longer facing charges from an incident at a CityPlace parking garage in January. He had been accused of pulling a gun and shooting at another man.
DORAL, FL
CBS Miami

BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony to hold press conference regarding 'serial rapist'

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward Sheriff's Office will be holding a press conference on Tuesday morning.Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, along with members of the Broward Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit, will make a major announcement at 10 a.m. regarding the "identification of a serial rapist" responsible for multiple cold cases from the 1980s. The conference will take place at the BSO Public Safety Building in Fort Lauderdale.Click here to watch it live at 10 a.m.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

South Florida Republican leaders react to Radio Mambí sale

South Florida’s Republican leaders are saying they fear a source of conservative voices could be lost with the impending sale of Radio Mambí. “We have to make sure that there are always voices. That there is the opportunity always exists for voices that have a contrary point of view and a belief in conservativism,” said Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida’s history of racial violence won’t be taught in schools. Rubin Stacey’s surviving family wants to change that.

The lynching of Florida farmhand Rubin Stacey in 1935 is a grave reminder of the racist history of the American south. Almost 90 years later, the story of the mob that hanged an innocent man for something he didn’t do is at risk of being erased under Florida’s “anti-woke’ laws, according to Stacey’s surviving family members. To stop that from happening, they’ve set up the Rubin Stacey Justice ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
cw34.com

Suspect who terrorized women as 'pillowcase rapist' identified in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The man believed to be behind a series of rapes in the 80s is in custody. Robert Koehler, 62, has been dubbed the "pillowcase rapist." "In June 1984, a woman living in an apartment in Pompano Beach endured a sudden, cruel and violent attack in the sanctity of her home. She was brutally raped at knifepoint by a man who broke into her apartment. After decades of wondering if the man who violated her would face justice, she now knows that he will, thanks to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit," said the sheriff's office.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

All clear given after false shooting report closes Broward College Davie campus, prompts lockdowns at several grade schools

A false shooting threat at Broward College’s central campus in Davie Wednesday afternoon closed the campus after a Code Red lockdown, and even after police said they found no threat, all classes and business activities were suspended until Thursday. Heavy police activity was reported near building 9 about 1 p.m. Wednesday. But 30 minutes later, after the school and several area public schools ...
DAVIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale kills deal with county to build new government complex

An ambitious plan to build a fancy joint government complex for Fort Lauderdale and Broward County is now officially dead. The controversial scheme took its last breath Tuesday when Fort Lauderdale commissioners agreed they are no longer interested, primarily because they can build a new City Hall on their own for hundreds of millions less. The two government entities have been talking about ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Wasserman Schultz endorses Charlie Crist for governor

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the senior House Democrat from Florida and a former national party chairwoman, is endorsing Charlie Crist for governor. “I’ve known Charlie for more than 25 years, and since our time in the state Legislature I’ve known him to be a principled leader who’s willing to make the tough decisions and always put what’s best for the people of Florida over ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida synagogues provide teen leadership program

Synagogues in South Florida are providing the Solomon Leadership Program to teens. The program selects teens who volunteer in their local community, school or house of worship, or otherwise demonstrate their future leadership potential. Each session focuses in depth on one of the program’s Eight Pillars of Leadership. The Palm Beach Chapter at Palm Beach Synagogue, the program’s flagship ...
AVENTURA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy