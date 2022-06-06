ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Judge Rules Bees Can Legally Be Fish (Wait, What?)

By Lauryn Snapp
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new California law is raising some eyebrows. According to changes made to the Golden State's endangered species act, bees can now be identified as fish. In a decision made by the California Court of Appeals, the courts have ruled to reverse a lower court's ruling of the Endangered Species Act,...

