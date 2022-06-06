KOAA Survey: How quickly do you turn in your ballot?

Ballots for the June 28th Colorado primary election have started to go out and News5 wants to know, how quickly do you turn in your ballot?

RESULTS:

As soon as possible - 61%

Final week - 18%

Mail in - 14%

Day of - 7%

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

