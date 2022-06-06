ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KOAA Survey: How quickly do you turn in your ballot?

By News5 Staff
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PRB3Q_0g21xyXX00

Ballots for the June 28th Colorado primary election have started to go out and News5 wants to know, how quickly do you turn in your ballot?

RESULTS:
As soon as possible - 61%
Final week - 18%
Mail in - 14%
Day of - 7%

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.
___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Android Tv#Appletv#Koaa News5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
ROKU
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy