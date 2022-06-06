This State Has the Lowest Unemployment in America

By several key measures, the U.S. is in a period of economic turmoil. As inflation continues to surge, the Federal Reserve has signaled a commitment to an aggressive schedule of interest rate hikes. Meanwhile, although the Dow Jones Industrial Average has been recovering somewhat, it had previously reported eight straight weeks of losses - the longest streak in nearly a century. Still, there is at least one bright spot amid the otherwise gloomy economic data: historically low unemployment.

The U.S. jobless rate stood at 3.6% in April 2022, its lowest point since the beginning of the pandemic and closely in line with pre-pandemic lows. Still, unemployment rates vary from state to state, and in over a dozen states, unemployment is below 3%. Currently, Nebraska and Utah have the tightest labor markets in the country, with jobless rates of just 1.9%.

Using unemployment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the lowest unemployment rates. States are ranked by their unemployment rate in April 2022, the most recent month of available data. In the case of a tie, the state with the larger overall labor force ranked higher.

While jobless rates remain above 4% in much of the country, each state has a stronger job market than it did last year at this time. In many states, unemployment has improved by over 2 percentage points over the past 12 months and millions fewer Americans are out of work. Here is a look at the states adding the most jobs .

Many Americans currently out of work are unemployed by choice. In what has been dubbed the Great Resignation, workers have been quitting their jobs in record numbers in recent months, often in search of higher pay and greater flexibility - likely incentivized in part by the strong U.S. job market. Here is a look at the states where the most people are quitting their jobs .

50. New Mexico

> April unemployment: 5.3% (50,168 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.0 pct. points (18,894 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 949,768 (14th smallest)

49. Nevada

> April unemployment: 5.0% (75,566 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -3.6 pct. points (54,706 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 1,508,850 (19th smallest)

48. Alaska

> April unemployment: 4.9% (17,593 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.1 pct. points (7,268 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 361,971 (3rd smallest)

47. Pennsylvania

> April unemployment: 4.8% (308,336 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.1 pct. points (135,735 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 6,409,846 (6th largest)

46. Illinois

> April unemployment: 4.6% (296,381 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.0 pct. points (122,555 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 6,449,860 (5th largest)

45. California

> April unemployment: 4.6% (888,677 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -3.7 pct. points (682,519 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 19,236,752 (the largest)

44. Delaware

> April unemployment: 4.5% (22,443 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.3 pct. points (6,159 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 498,921 (6th smallest)

43. New York

> April unemployment: 4.5% (423,819 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -3.3 pct. points (320,857 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 9,405,392 (4th largest)

42. Connecticut

> April unemployment: 4.4% (83,855 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.6 pct. points (45,673 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 1,888,064 (23rd smallest)

41. Michigan

> April unemployment: 4.3% (209,023 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.9 pct. points (88,450 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 4,833,159 (10th largest)

40. Texas

> April unemployment: 4.3% (620,891 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.9 pct. points (255,067 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 14,459,554 (2nd largest)

39. Hawaii

> April unemployment: 4.2% (28,238 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.1 pct. points (13,933 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 673,929 (9th smallest)

38. Maryland

> April unemployment: 4.2% (133,724 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.5 pct. points (45,470 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 3,197,152 (19th largest)

37. Mississippi

> April unemployment: 4.1% (51,658 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.1 pct. points (26,577 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 1,264,209 (16th smallest)

36. Louisiana

> April unemployment: 4.1% (86,777 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.0 pct. points (38,845 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 2,100,418 (25th smallest)

35. Massachusetts

> April unemployment: 4.1% (154,072 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.2 pct. points (82,140 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 3,775,748 (14th largest)

34. Washington

> April unemployment: 4.1% (163,313 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.6 pct. points (56,885 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 4,023,626 (13th largest)

33. New Jersey

> April unemployment: 4.1% (190,484 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.9 pct. points (135,229 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 4,635,116 (11th largest)

32. Ohio

> April unemployment: 4.0% (232,973 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.6 pct. points (88,012 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 5,773,580 (7th largest)

31. Kentucky

> April unemployment: 3.9% (79,794 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -0.8 pct. points (14,976 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 2,062,821 (24th smallest)

30. Oregon

> April unemployment: 3.7% (81,358 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.2 pct. points (45,475 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 2,194,385 (25th largest)

29. West Virginia

> April unemployment: 3.6% (28,424 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.9 pct. points (15,145 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 794,603 (12th smallest)

28. Colorado

> April unemployment: 3.6% (116,746 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.5 pct. points (73,944 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 3,225,584 (18th largest)

27. Missouri

> April unemployment: 3.4% (103,594 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.3 pct. points (40,490 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 3,091,734 (21st largest)

26. North Carolina

> April unemployment: 3.4% (173,348 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.7 pct. points (79,156 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 5,056,855 (9th largest)

25. Wyoming

> April unemployment: 3.3% (9,598 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.5 pct. points (4,484 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 290,691 (the smallest)

24. Maine

> April unemployment: 3.3% (22,639 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.7 pct. points (11,277 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 678,815 (10th smallest)

23. South Carolina

> April unemployment: 3.3% (79,176 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -0.9 pct. points (20,143 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 2,391,792 (23rd largest)

22. Rhode Island

> April unemployment: 3.2% (18,021 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.9 pct. points (16,608 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 569,024 (8th smallest)

21. Arkansas

> April unemployment: 3.2% (42,589 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.3 pct. points (17,695 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 1,349,561 (17th smallest)

20. Tennessee

> April unemployment: 3.2% (109,601 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.6 pct. points (48,436 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 3,388,426 (16th largest)

19. Arizona

> April unemployment: 3.2% (115,033 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.4 pct. points (83,038 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 3,556,972 (15th largest)

18. Georgia

> April unemployment: 3.1% (160,885 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.2 pct. points (60,472 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 5,267,469 (8th largest)

17. Iowa

> April unemployment: 3.0% (50,859 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.5 pct. points (23,939 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 1,697,700 (20th smallest)

16. Virginia

> April unemployment: 3.0% (129,771 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.3 pct. points (54,693 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 4,329,907 (12th largest)

15. Florida

> April unemployment: 3.0% (320,591 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.1 pct. points (202,240 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 10,542,673 (3rd largest)

14. North Dakota

> April unemployment: 2.8% (11,324 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.2 pct. points (5,050 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 410,862 (4th smallest)

13. Alabama

> April unemployment: 2.8% (63,208 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -0.8 pct. points (18,391 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 2,276,397 (24th largest)

12. Wisconsin

> April unemployment: 2.8% (89,247 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.5 pct. points (44,350 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 3,147,294 (20th largest)

11. Oklahoma

> April unemployment: 2.7% (51,026 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.8 pct. points (33,579 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 1,868,201 (22nd smallest)

10. Idaho

> April unemployment: 2.6% (24,070 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.2 pct. points (10,973 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 937,023 (13th smallest)

9. Vermont

> April unemployment: 2.5% (8,210 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.2 pct. points (4,040 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 332,742 (2nd smallest)

8. Kansas

> April unemployment: 2.4% (35,374 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.1 pct. points (16,241 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 1,501,789 (18th smallest)

7. South Dakota

> April unemployment: 2.3% (11,046 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -0.9 pct. points (3,810 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 473,842 (5th smallest)

6. Montana

> April unemployment: 2.3% (13,133 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.3 pct. points (6,795 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 560,706 (7th smallest)

5. New Hampshire

> April unemployment: 2.3% (17,502 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.5 pct. points (11,164 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 759,959 (11th smallest)

4. Minnesota

> April unemployment: 2.2% (67,631 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.3 pct. points (38,888 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 3,080,119 (22nd largest)

3. Indiana

> April unemployment: 2.2% (72,191 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.9 pct. points (65,710 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 3,347,813 (17th largest)

2. Nebraska

> April unemployment: 1.9% (20,414 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -0.7 pct. points (6,659 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 1,060,739 (15th smallest)

1. Utah

> April unemployment: 1.9% (33,258 people)

> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.0 pct. points (15,683 fewer people)

> Total labor force: 1,714,461 (21st smallest)

