This State Has the Lowest Unemployment in America

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pbtbK_0g21xrMS00 By several key measures, the U.S. is in a period of economic turmoil. As inflation continues to surge, the Federal Reserve has signaled a commitment to an aggressive schedule of interest rate hikes. Meanwhile, although the Dow Jones Industrial Average has been recovering somewhat, it had previously reported eight straight weeks of losses - the longest streak in nearly a century. Still, there is at least one bright spot amid the otherwise gloomy economic data: historically low unemployment.

The U.S. jobless rate stood at 3.6% in April 2022, its lowest point since the beginning of the pandemic and closely in line with pre-pandemic lows. Still, unemployment rates vary from state to state, and in over a dozen states, unemployment is below 3%. Currently, Nebraska and Utah have the tightest labor markets in the country, with jobless rates of just 1.9%.

Using unemployment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the lowest unemployment rates. States are ranked by their unemployment rate in April 2022, the most recent month of available data. In the case of a tie, the state with the larger overall labor force ranked higher.

While jobless rates remain above 4% in much of the country, each state has a stronger job market than it did last year at this time. In many states, unemployment has improved by over 2 percentage points over the past 12 months and millions fewer Americans are out of work. Here is a look at the states adding the most jobs .

Many Americans currently out of work are unemployed by choice. In what has been dubbed the Great Resignation, workers have been quitting their jobs in record numbers in recent months, often in search of higher pay and greater flexibility - likely incentivized in part by the strong U.S. job market. Here is a look at the states where the most people are quitting their jobs .

Click here to see the states with the lowest unemployment rates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ayPK5_0g21xrMS00

50. New Mexico
> April unemployment: 5.3% (50,168 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.0 pct. points (18,894 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 949,768 (14th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyiQq_0g21xrMS00

49. Nevada
> April unemployment: 5.0% (75,566 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -3.6 pct. points (54,706 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 1,508,850 (19th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wGVI3_0g21xrMS00

48. Alaska
> April unemployment: 4.9% (17,593 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.1 pct. points (7,268 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 361,971 (3rd smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hh3j4_0g21xrMS00

47. Pennsylvania
> April unemployment: 4.8% (308,336 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.1 pct. points (135,735 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 6,409,846 (6th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SXvOn_0g21xrMS00

46. Illinois
> April unemployment: 4.6% (296,381 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.0 pct. points (122,555 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 6,449,860 (5th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvwYo_0g21xrMS00

45. California
> April unemployment: 4.6% (888,677 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -3.7 pct. points (682,519 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 19,236,752 (the largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpgad_0g21xrMS00

44. Delaware
> April unemployment: 4.5% (22,443 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.3 pct. points (6,159 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 498,921 (6th smallest)

43. New York
> April unemployment: 4.5% (423,819 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -3.3 pct. points (320,857 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 9,405,392 (4th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfbrg_0g21xrMS00

42. Connecticut
> April unemployment: 4.4% (83,855 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.6 pct. points (45,673 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 1,888,064 (23rd smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EoCyf_0g21xrMS00

41. Michigan
> April unemployment: 4.3% (209,023 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.9 pct. points (88,450 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 4,833,159 (10th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R1N3n_0g21xrMS00

40. Texas
> April unemployment: 4.3% (620,891 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.9 pct. points (255,067 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 14,459,554 (2nd largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mU4ct_0g21xrMS00

39. Hawaii
> April unemployment: 4.2% (28,238 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.1 pct. points (13,933 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 673,929 (9th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZzfTD_0g21xrMS00

38. Maryland
> April unemployment: 4.2% (133,724 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.5 pct. points (45,470 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 3,197,152 (19th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8nfH_0g21xrMS00

37. Mississippi
> April unemployment: 4.1% (51,658 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.1 pct. points (26,577 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 1,264,209 (16th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RdUDP_0g21xrMS00

36. Louisiana
> April unemployment: 4.1% (86,777 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.0 pct. points (38,845 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 2,100,418 (25th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NkNqC_0g21xrMS00

35. Massachusetts
> April unemployment: 4.1% (154,072 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.2 pct. points (82,140 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 3,775,748 (14th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32vlSb_0g21xrMS00

34. Washington
> April unemployment: 4.1% (163,313 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.6 pct. points (56,885 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 4,023,626 (13th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhvN8_0g21xrMS00

33. New Jersey
> April unemployment: 4.1% (190,484 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.9 pct. points (135,229 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 4,635,116 (11th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HD5el_0g21xrMS00

32. Ohio
> April unemployment: 4.0% (232,973 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.6 pct. points (88,012 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 5,773,580 (7th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1776IK_0g21xrMS00

31. Kentucky
> April unemployment: 3.9% (79,794 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -0.8 pct. points (14,976 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 2,062,821 (24th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jq9X9_0g21xrMS00

30. Oregon
> April unemployment: 3.7% (81,358 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.2 pct. points (45,475 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 2,194,385 (25th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IDZJC_0g21xrMS00

29. West Virginia
> April unemployment: 3.6% (28,424 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.9 pct. points (15,145 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 794,603 (12th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vnIHY_0g21xrMS00

28. Colorado
> April unemployment: 3.6% (116,746 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.5 pct. points (73,944 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 3,225,584 (18th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ybEU5_0g21xrMS00

27. Missouri
> April unemployment: 3.4% (103,594 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.3 pct. points (40,490 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 3,091,734 (21st largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J6Zwc_0g21xrMS00

26. North Carolina
> April unemployment: 3.4% (173,348 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.7 pct. points (79,156 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 5,056,855 (9th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBQwB_0g21xrMS00

25. Wyoming
> April unemployment: 3.3% (9,598 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.5 pct. points (4,484 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 290,691 (the smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pboeT_0g21xrMS00

24. Maine
> April unemployment: 3.3% (22,639 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.7 pct. points (11,277 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 678,815 (10th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZCOB8_0g21xrMS00

23. South Carolina
> April unemployment: 3.3% (79,176 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -0.9 pct. points (20,143 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 2,391,792 (23rd largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOjCj_0g21xrMS00

22. Rhode Island
> April unemployment: 3.2% (18,021 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.9 pct. points (16,608 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 569,024 (8th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Sf5R_0g21xrMS00

21. Arkansas
> April unemployment: 3.2% (42,589 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.3 pct. points (17,695 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 1,349,561 (17th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZOaR_0g21xrMS00

20. Tennessee
> April unemployment: 3.2% (109,601 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.6 pct. points (48,436 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 3,388,426 (16th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNqCi_0g21xrMS00

19. Arizona
> April unemployment: 3.2% (115,033 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.4 pct. points (83,038 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 3,556,972 (15th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AeVxI_0g21xrMS00

18. Georgia
> April unemployment: 3.1% (160,885 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.2 pct. points (60,472 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 5,267,469 (8th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ze7KZ_0g21xrMS00

17. Iowa
> April unemployment: 3.0% (50,859 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.5 pct. points (23,939 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 1,697,700 (20th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vjMh8_0g21xrMS00

16. Virginia
> April unemployment: 3.0% (129,771 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.3 pct. points (54,693 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 4,329,907 (12th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bRsNo_0g21xrMS00

15. Florida
> April unemployment: 3.0% (320,591 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -2.1 pct. points (202,240 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 10,542,673 (3rd largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMoaI_0g21xrMS00

14. North Dakota
> April unemployment: 2.8% (11,324 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.2 pct. points (5,050 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 410,862 (4th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHWrq_0g21xrMS00

13. Alabama
> April unemployment: 2.8% (63,208 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -0.8 pct. points (18,391 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 2,276,397 (24th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZ9MF_0g21xrMS00

12. Wisconsin
> April unemployment: 2.8% (89,247 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.5 pct. points (44,350 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 3,147,294 (20th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vd0PT_0g21xrMS00

11. Oklahoma
> April unemployment: 2.7% (51,026 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.8 pct. points (33,579 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 1,868,201 (22nd smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FqfhN_0g21xrMS00

10. Idaho
> April unemployment: 2.6% (24,070 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.2 pct. points (10,973 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 937,023 (13th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TD9TR_0g21xrMS00

9. Vermont
> April unemployment: 2.5% (8,210 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.2 pct. points (4,040 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 332,742 (2nd smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJFix_0g21xrMS00

8. Kansas
> April unemployment: 2.4% (35,374 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.1 pct. points (16,241 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 1,501,789 (18th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q7doa_0g21xrMS00

7. South Dakota
> April unemployment: 2.3% (11,046 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -0.9 pct. points (3,810 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 473,842 (5th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYVDC_0g21xrMS00

6. Montana
> April unemployment: 2.3% (13,133 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.3 pct. points (6,795 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 560,706 (7th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DbSiV_0g21xrMS00

5. New Hampshire
> April unemployment: 2.3% (17,502 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.5 pct. points (11,164 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 759,959 (11th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fc2A9_0g21xrMS00

4. Minnesota
> April unemployment: 2.2% (67,631 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.3 pct. points (38,888 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 3,080,119 (22nd largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XApgX_0g21xrMS00

3. Indiana
> April unemployment: 2.2% (72,191 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.9 pct. points (65,710 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 3,347,813 (17th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dESju_0g21xrMS00

2. Nebraska
> April unemployment: 1.9% (20,414 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -0.7 pct. points (6,659 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 1,060,739 (15th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bSmK9_0g21xrMS00

1. Utah
> April unemployment: 1.9% (33,258 people)
> 1-yr. change in unemployment: -1.0 pct. points (15,683 fewer people)
> Total labor force: 1,714,461 (21st smallest)

24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Longest River In America

When geographers measure rivers, the length includes what are known as “stems”. These are the largest downstream portions of a river. Merriam Webster defines these as “the main course of a river of stream”. These even have a designation. Called the Strahler system, it measured rivers by their stems. On a scale of zero to […]
POLITICS
Apartment Therapy

This Flower May Look Beautiful, But If You See It, Don’t Touch It

A stunning bloom will make you want to stop and smell the roses, but be careful; there’s one that, instead, should inspire you to call your local authorities. The giant hogweed is an invasive plant that grows up to 15 feet tall and can be identified by its stem with purple splotches and by its crown of white flowers shaped like an umbrella.
YORK, PA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Volcano in America

Despite sometimes giving out warning signs, volcanic eruptions are unpredictable. Even relatively less explosive eruptions can cause significant damage and fatalities, like the Nevado del Ruiz eruption in Colombia in 1985. Perhaps the most well-known deadly eruption is Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and uncover bodies. It […]
SCIENCE
