‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Confirms Additional Cast Members In Teaser Trailer

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Netflix has released a teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro ’s Cabinet of Curiosities during the show’s Geeked Week presentation Monday.

The minute-plus clip confirms five new cast members – Eric André, Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Kate Micucci and Charlyne Yi — and contains snippets of footage of stories contained in the anthology series from Oscar winner del Toro.

They join previously announced Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Rupert Grint (previously reported and now confirmed), Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, and Peter Weller.

Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent and Vincenzo Natali write and direct single episodes of the series, which was retitled from Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight.

Per Netflix, the collection of live-action stories is meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, the eight sinister tales — including two original works by del Toro — are brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by the Shape of Water filmmaker.

Additional episode directors include Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Guillermo Navarro, David Prior and Keith Thomas, and writers include Haley Z. Boston, Regina Corrado, David S. Goyer, Lee Patterson, Aaron Stewart-Ahn and Mika Watkins.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is created and executive produced by del Toro and executive produced by Oscar winner J. Miles Dale ( The Shape of Water) , who also serves as co-showrunner, and Gary Ungar. Regina Corrado serves as co-EP.

Deadline

Deadline

