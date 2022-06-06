Daytime Emmys Sets Kevin Frazier & Nischelle Turner To Host

Click here to read the full article.

The Entertainment Tonight duo of Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner are set to host the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards , which CBS will air June 24. Both are first-timers for the gig.

Along with his ET duties, Frazier has worked at ESPN and Fox Sports and co-anchored syndicated series The Insider, along with hosting coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and other events. Turner also hosts CBS’ Secret Celebrity Renovation and is a regular CNN contributor.

The Daytime Emmys recognize outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting and legal/courtroom programs. The 2022 edition will see Days of Our Lives spinoff Beyond Salem — which earned its first nomination in the Outstanding Daytime Drama category — will face off against DOOL, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless as the category again has five nominees for the first time since 2014.

The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards is produced by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and Associated Television International. Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich are executive producers for NATAS, and David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.

CBS will present the Daytime Emmys live from 9-11 p.m. ET on June 24 and delayed in that slot in the West. The Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy ceremony will stream live Saturday, June 18, at watch.TheEmmys.tv.

