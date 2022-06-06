‘Wednesday’ Teaser: First Look At Jenna Ortega As Wednesday Addams In Tim Burton’s Netflix Series

Click here to read the full article.

Netflix has dropped the first footage of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday , Tim Burton’s live-action Addams Family series. The 28-second teaser clip was released Monday, the first day of Netflix’s Geeked Week.

In the clip, we get a quick glimpse of Ortega as the stern-faced title character, as well as a return appearance of Thing. You can watch it above.

The coming-of-age comedy, written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar and directed by Burton, stars Ortega as Wednesday Addams during her years at Nevermore Academy. It’s described as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery. In the series, Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa also star.

Burton executive produces Wednesday with Gough and Millar, who serve as showrunners. Also executive producing are Kayla Alpert, Steve Stark, as well as Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania and Gail Berman. MGM Television is the studio.