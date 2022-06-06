ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk to get $1 million, Portsmouth $500,000 to help stop gun violence

By Daniel Berti, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ucOga_0g21xFGC00
Downtown Norfolk is photographed on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Norfolk is set to receive $1 million from the Virginia state budget to help stop gun violence in the city, while Portsmouth will get $500,000.

A total of $8 million is in the budget for gun violence prevention, of which $1.5 million is earmarked for “localities with disproportionate firearm-related homicides.”

Norfolk and Portsmouth are receiving the money “to support crime intervention and prevention through community engagement,” according to budget documents.

The state’s proposed spending plan passed the Virginia General Assembly with bipartisan support. It still needs the approval of GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who can sign it or request changes. It would take effect July 1.

A budget proposed by outgoing governor Ralph Northam in December initially called for $22 million for gun violence prevention. The compromise reached between the Democratic-led state Senate and Republican-led House of Delegates last week saw that spending proposal cut by nearly two-thirds.

Del. Jackie Glass, D-Norfolk, called the scaled back proposal “disappointing.”

“Everyone in the commonwealth can see that, across our nation, there’s a real concern about gun violence prevention,” Glass said in a Facebook Live video last week. “That amount falls significantly short of the $22 million that was asked for to invest in preventative measures. That’s a huge shortfall.”

Norfolk has experienced several high-profile gun deaths in 2022. A mass shooting at a popular nightspot on Granby Street on March 19 left two injured and three dead, including Sierra Jenkins, a reporter for The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press . A week later, a man opened fire inside MacArthur Mall, killing one and injuring two.

Through April 21, Norfolk led the Hampton Roads region in homicides , with 18 — a 29% increase over 14 in the same period in 2021, according to Pilot reporting.

Daniel Berti, daniel.berti@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 8

Common Sense
4d ago

Please explain to me how giving two extremely corrupted cities that kind of money will change anything when the problem is the mindset of the people???

Reply(2)
4
Pamela
4d ago

They need to take that kind of money and hire GOOD POLICE OFFICERS TO SERVE AND PROTECT..Throwing money around is not fixing the problems..Come to the table with answers..people wants to live safely and enjoy their homes in Peace..Building centers is good but children need protection after the centers are closed. Families need to come together of being sick and tired of the violence. Pray how to fix it..either the cemeteries or jails are going to grow bigger..End seems to be near..Time for real churches to speak up. Holiness and truth how to live...

Reply
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Portsmouth#Hampton Roads#Virginia State#Homicides#Violent Crime#The Virginian Pilot#Gop#Democratic#Senate#Republican#House Of Delegates#D Norfolk
WAVY News 10

Catching up With Chauncey Black of Blackstreet

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Urban League of Hampton Roads is putting on the Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration in Portsmouth. Chris Reckling caught up with “Blackstreet” founding member Chauncey Black to preview the big day!. Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration. June 19 | 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

New details revealed into deadly quadruple shooting in Portsmouth

10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding has new details from court documents. New details revealed into deadly quadruple shooting …. 18-year-old arrested, accused of shooting of 2 teens, …. Harborfest 2022 kicks off first night of festivities. Portsmouth police release prevention plan to combat …. Scores and highlights as 17...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Mermaids in the Mermaid City

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If Harborfest is underway, that means you have to have mermaids! Chris Reckling caught up with the mermaids from the Aqua Performance Group.
WAVY News 10

Cory Bigsby attorney: Hampton Police mishandling case

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Cory Bigsby attorney: Hampton Police mishandling …. Fire on Spirit of Norfolk continues Wednesday morning. Watch your weapon: Police remind drivers to lock …. Fire continues on Spirit of Norfolk after burning …. Suspicious death being investigated on I-264 in Norfolk. Virginia Beach City...
HAMPTON, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy