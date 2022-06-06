Norfolk to get $1 million, Portsmouth $500,000 to help stop gun violence

Downtown Norfolk is photographed on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Norfolk is set to receive $1 million from the Virginia state budget to help stop gun violence in the city, while Portsmouth will get $500,000.

A total of $8 million is in the budget for gun violence prevention, of which $1.5 million is earmarked for “localities with disproportionate firearm-related homicides.”

Norfolk and Portsmouth are receiving the money “to support crime intervention and prevention through community engagement,” according to budget documents.

The state’s proposed spending plan passed the Virginia General Assembly with bipartisan support. It still needs the approval of GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who can sign it or request changes. It would take effect July 1.

A budget proposed by outgoing governor Ralph Northam in December initially called for $22 million for gun violence prevention. The compromise reached between the Democratic-led state Senate and Republican-led House of Delegates last week saw that spending proposal cut by nearly two-thirds.

Del. Jackie Glass, D-Norfolk, called the scaled back proposal “disappointing.”

“Everyone in the commonwealth can see that, across our nation, there’s a real concern about gun violence prevention,” Glass said in a Facebook Live video last week. “That amount falls significantly short of the $22 million that was asked for to invest in preventative measures. That’s a huge shortfall.”

Norfolk has experienced several high-profile gun deaths in 2022. A mass shooting at a popular nightspot on Granby Street on March 19 left two injured and three dead, including Sierra Jenkins, a reporter for The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press . A week later, a man opened fire inside MacArthur Mall, killing one and injuring two.

Through April 21, Norfolk led the Hampton Roads region in homicides , with 18 — a 29% increase over 14 in the same period in 2021, according to Pilot reporting.

