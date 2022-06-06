ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAA Signs Director & Actor Karena Evans

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Multi-hyphenate Karena Evans has signed with CAA for representation.

Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, the director-actor hit the spotlight in 2018 by starring in the critically acclaimed Firecrackers , which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival . She also directed several of music videos that year for Drake, Coldplay, and SZA.

Since then, Evans helmed the pilot episode of P-Valley , the first two episodes of Gossip Girl, episodes of Snowfall and Y: The Last Man , and, most recently, Dead Ringers .

Evans won Video Director of The Year at the 2019 BET Awards and 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards, where she also took home the Video of The Year Award for her work on Drake’s “God’s Plan.” She won Best Director at the Much Music Video Awards in 2018, and became the first woman ever to be honored with the Prism Prize Lipsett Award for her innovative approach to music videos.

She also won the Grand Prix in the Entertainment Lions category at Cannes, for Tinder’s interactive experience Swipe Night.

Evans continues to be managed by Taj Critchlow at Karoshi Management and Stephanie Moy at Elevate Entertainment.

