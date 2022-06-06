ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Judge denies Ald. Edward Burke’s motions to suppress evidence, dismiss charges in racketeering case: ‘Burke should tell it to a jury’

By Jason Meisner, Ray Long, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ls7SF_0g21x8AM00
Ald. Edward Burke departs after turning himself in Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

A federal judge on Monday ruled against Ald. Edward Burke and his co-defendants in a slew of pretrial motions seeking to suppress evidence and toss certain charges in his racketeering indictment, putting the case on track for a trial next year.

The long-awaited, 194-page ruling by U.S. District Judge Robert Dow handed a clean sweep to prosecutors after nearly two years of back-and-forth legal briefs that delved into the hundreds of wiretapped phone calls at the heart of the case.

It also means that Burke, whose current term on the City Council seat ends in May, could be facing a jury at the same time he’s seeking reelection to the 14th Ward seat he’s held since 1969. Though a trial date has not been set, the judge has previously said a trial would likely come next year since his calendar is backed up due to pandemic protocols.

Burke’s attorneys argued in a motion filed in August 2020 that evidence gleaned from the wiretaps on Burke’s cellphone and City Hall offices, which allowed the FBI to monitor thousands of conversations the alderman had over the course of nearly a year, should be suppressed.

They accused prosecutors of directing then-Ald. Daniel Solis, who was secretly cooperating in the investigation, to have “scripted interactions” with Burke and lie to curry favor with the government. At the time, Solis himself had been recorded “committing a number of different crimes,” the motion stated.

But Dow said in his ruling that Burke’s arguments “largely go to the strength of the evidence, not the sufficiency of the indictment and wiretap application.” It will be up to the jury to assess whether the government has proven the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt at trial, Dow said.

Dow also said prosecutors had sufficiently charged Burke under the federal bribery statute, and that numerous statements Burke allegedly made on the recorded calls — such as threatening to withhold assistance to a developer because “the cash register has not rung yet” — could be construed as a quid pro quo.

The judge also denied attempts by Burke’s lawyers to bar comments the alderman made on wiretaps about Jewish lawyers, saying the potential relevance of the evidence to a jury “outweighs Ald. Burke’s risk of embarrassment.”

Burke, 78, was originally charged in a criminal complaint in January 2019. He was indicted four months later on 14 counts including racketeering, federal program bribery, attempted extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity.

The 59-page indictment outlined a series of schemes in which Burke allegedly tried to muscle developers into hiring his law firm, Klafter & Burke, to appeal their property taxes. Among the projects Burke tried to capitalize on was the massive $800 million renovation of the post office in the West Loop, according to the charges.

Also charged was Burke’s longtime aide, Peter Andrews, who was accused of assisting the alderman in attempting to shake down two businessmen seeking to renovate a Burger King restaurant in the 14th Ward.

The indictment also accused developer Charles Cui of hiring Burke’s law firm in exchange for the alderman’s help with a sign permit and financing deal for a project in the Portage Park neighborhood.

All three have pleaded not guilty.

Most of the recorded conversations that form the backbone of the allegations had already been revealed in previous court filings.

In his ruling, however, Dow shed the redactions that had kept certain names under wraps. In one such passage, Dow quoted from a recorded meeting in October 2016 between Burke, Solis, and Harry Skydell, the head of the New York development company in charge of the post office renovation.

During that conversation, which Solis recorded with a hidden wire, Skydell voiced concern about potential issues with Amtrak as the project moved forward. But Burke put his mind at ease, saying he was “close, personal friends” with an Amtrak board member whose daughter Burke had helped become a Cook County judge.

“One of the members of the board of Amtrak is a guy by the name of Jeff Moreland,” Burke said, according to Dow’s ruling. “He is a presidential appointee to the Amtrak board. ... We made his daughter a judge here, in Cook County. And I know if you ever run into a problem there, Jeff can be helpful.”

Later in that same conversation, Burke allegedly told Skydell that “Chicago’s a very small town.”

“Everybody’s that’s anybody knows one another and generally speaking, everybody gets along,” Burke allegedly said.

Moreland’s daughter, Caroline Kate Moreland, a former Cook County prosecutor, was first appointed as judge in 2010 to fill a vacancy, records show. Two years later, she stepped aside in a race against the Democratic Party-favored candidate and instead accepted another judicial appointment.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Burke, the alderman’s wife, was on the high court both times that Moreland was appointed. It is unclear if Justice Burke had a role in the appointments.

Moreland told the Tribune in 2012 that her withdrawal from the race was a “personal and political decision.”

“I didn’t make any deals,” she said.

Moreland ran with the Democratic Party’s backing for circuit judge in 2014, part of a judicial slating process that at the time was largely controlled by Ald. Burke, records show. She was elected and was retained by voters in 2020. She’s currently assigned to the Chancery Division. Attempts to reach her Monday were unsuccessful.

In their attempt to suppress the wiretapped calls, Burke’s attorneys argued prosecutors “recklessly and intentionally” withheld in the Title III wiretap application that they had used a “desperate” Ald. Solis to try to catch Burke committing a crime.

“The government did not disclose that it instructed a desperate (Solis) to record his conversations with Ald. Burke, even though (Solis) told the government that he had no knowledge of Ald. Burke ever having been involved in corrupt activity in the 25 years they served together on the City Council,” their motion stated.

Burke’s lawyers alleged that despite Solis’ best efforts, Burke never agreed on tape to provide any official action in exchange for private business.

But Dow said the affidavit submitted by prosecutors asking for judicial approval of the Burke wiretap “contained an overwhelming number of facts to support the notion that Ald. Burke was attempting to solicit (the post office developer) indirectly and directly in exchange for official acts.”

Dow noted that Burke had Solis arrange an in-person meeting with Skydell during which he “personally recommended his law firm” for tax reduction work.

Burke followed up with Solis numerous times about Skydell’s plans to hire the alderman’s law firm and seemed to grow sour after learning they hadn’t done so, at one point telling Solis “if we’re not signed up, I’m not going to do any lifting for this guy,” according to Dow’s ruling.

“Time and again, the affidavit describes Ald. Solis articulating a possible tit-for-tat between the aldermen and Skydell, and facts from which it is possible to infer Ald. Burke ratified that plan,” Dow wrote. “To put it plainly, Ald. Burke should tell it to a jury.”

Dow also denied attempts by Burke’s lawyers to bar potentially inflammatory comments he made on wiretaps about Jewish lawyers and Skydell.

“Well, you know as well as I do, Jews are Jews and they’ll deal with Jews to the exclusion of everybody else unless ... unless there’s a reason for them to use a Christian,” Burke allegedly said to Solis, referring to the owner of the development company heading up the post office project.

Dow said he’d allow Burke’s attorneys to raise this issue closer to trial.

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com

rlong@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 7

Debra Bradford
4d ago

well it's your turn to be locked up now here we go one down and how many more to go

Reply
5
Related
Injustice Watch

Cook County judge removed by voters in 2020 seeks return to the bench

For the first time in Illinois history, a former judge who was voted out of office is running to get back on the bench. In 2020, Jackie Marie Portman-Brown became only the second sitting judge in 30 years to lose a retention election in Cook County. Her dozen years on the bench came to a controversial end after she was abruptly reassigned to administrative duties following an incident with her 6-year-old grandniece in February 2020. Security camera footage captured her leaving the girl for about 10 minutes in an empty, locked cell behind her courtroom in the Leighton Criminal Court Building. Months later, despite the continued support of the Cook County Democratic Party, she lost her seat.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
CBS Chicago

Ahead of the January 6 Capitol Assault Hearings, a look at Chicago-area participants charged in the attack

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Capitol Attack on January 6, 2021 is already the largest criminal investigation in American history with over 800 defendants charged.Including 21 from the Chicago area.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports on the growing list of arrests and charges. The most recent arrests? Two women from Elmhurst. The were taken into custody, last week.They are Trudy Castle and Kimberley DiFrancesco. The image of the Elmhurst women was taken from surveillance video inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Their cases are pending. "They're just trying to make me a super bad guy, and that's just not the truth."...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racketeering#Fbi#Bribery#Amtrak#Politics Courts#Politics State#City Council#City Hall
CBS Chicago

State launches investigation against former top doctor, Ngozi Ezike, for ethics violations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ngozi Ezike, the state's former top doctor and the voice of calm during daily pandemic news conferences, is under investigation by the state for possible ethics violations.Our Brad Edwards explains what it's all about.For the better part of two years, Dr. Ezike headed the Illinois Department of Public Health. As part of her job, she stood side-by-side with the governor -- telling everyone the realities of the pandemic.That pandemic work is not part of this investigation. What is under scrutiny, according to the Better Government Association, is when she took a new job.She's currently the head of...
CHICAGO, IL
westsuburbanjournal.com

Chicago, Cook County should reconsider their guaranteed basic income pilots

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced that Cook County residents will pilot the nation’s largest taxpayer-funded guaranteed income experiment. Chicago and Cook County governments each plan to give away $500 monthly to low-income residents with no strings attached. In its current form, this well-intentioned public policy, funded by our taxpayer dollars, is actually inequitable, lacks necessary accountability mechanisms for sustainability and is ultimately counterproductive to our local economies.
COOK COUNTY, IL
honestcolumnist.com

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says people charged with violent crimes ‘are guilty’ and shouldn’t be released on bail pending trial

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot escalated her ongoing feud with the Cook County criminal courts system on Monday when she said judges shouldn’t allow people charged with violent crimes out on bail because they are guilty if they have been charged. “We shouldn’t be locking up nonviolent individuals just because...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
wmay.com

Cook County Board gives themselves raise amid record inflation

(The Center Square) – The Cook County Board has approved giving themselves a 10% pay increase as well as pay increases of 3% over the next coming years, all while inflation hurts taxpayers’ pocketbooks. Commissioners voted on May 24 to give its members a raise in December, followed...
COOK COUNTY, IL
internewscast.com

Drew Peterson set to appear in court

The convicted killer and former police sergeant Drew Peterson will attempt to overturn his sentence in the death of his third wife Kathleen Savio as his former lawyer says he is considering revealing intimate details of the case. Peterson, from the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook, is serving a 38-year prison...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

St. Louis man carjacked, forced to undress at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man was held up at gunpoint and forced to undress as a group of suspects stole his car early Wednesday, police said. The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. near the intersection of St. Louis and Vandeventer avenues. The victim was surrounded by two...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Officials Will Raise Minimum Wage on July 1 In Chicago and Cook County

Starting July 1, the minimum wage will increase for all tipped and non-tipped workers in the Cook County area. In accordance with a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office, the minimum hourly wage for tipped workers at small businesses (AKA any 4-20 employees) will increase to $8.70. For large businesses (With 21 or more employees), the minimum hourly wage will go up to $9.24 an hour. Wages for non-tipped employees at larger businesses will be $15.40, while those working at a smaller place of business can expect $14.50 an hour. The minimum wage increase is set to occur every July 1 of the year, per the Minimum Wage Ordinance set out by the city.
nypressnews.com

City Council urged to create guaranteed income program for Black men

Chicago was urged again Thursday to get moving toward granting some form of reparations to descendants of African American slaves, perhaps beginning with guaranteed minimum income checks, focused on unemployed Black men prone to violence. In early 2021, Kamm Howard, co-chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy