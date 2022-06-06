D'Antoni to Meet With Jordan, Discuss Hornets Job, per Report

Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson will also meet with Jordan this week.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Mike D’Antoni will meet with Hornets owner Michael Jordan this week to discuss the team’s coaching vacancy, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski .

Jordan is expected to meet with Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson on Tuesday, per Wojnarowski . The Hornets reportedly interviewed D’Antoni and Atkinson on two previous occasions.

D’Antoni, 71, is one of the most decorated coaches of the 21st century. He’s tallied 672 regular-season wins in his career, reaching the playoffs 10 times. D’Antoni most recently led the Rockets from 2016-20, a four-season stretch that included four straight playoff berths and a .682 winning percentage.

Charlotte finished this season 43–39 as the franchise missed the playoffs for the sixth straight year. Former coach James Borrego was fired in April after four years with the Hornets.

More NBA Coverage:

• Stephen Curry and the Warriors’ New Reality

• Warriors Even Up Series vs. Celtics Behind Third-Quarter Explosion

• NBA Mock Draft 2022: Latest Projections and Buzz