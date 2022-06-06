ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix unveils creepy and kooky teaser trailer for live-action Wednesday Addams show

Netflix has released the first ever teaser trailer for Wednesday, Tim Burton's new live-action adaptation of the Addams Family franchise.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Jenna Ortega walks into frame in Wednesday's traditional garb – a long-sleeve black dress with a pilgrim-esque collar and matching cuffs, two tight black braids, and nails painted black.

Though she might look a bit different than Christina Ricci's Wednesday (namely the addition of makeup and freckles), fans of the franchise will be delighted to see Thing, the disembodied hand who is a signature member of The Addams Family, hop up on Wednesday's shoulder.

The coming-of-age fantasy comedy stars scream queen Jenna Ortega as a teenage Wednesday Addams who enrolls at a centuries-old boarding school called Nevermore Academy. While at the academy, Wednesday must learn to control her own emerging psychic powers, stop a monster from destroying the town, and solve the supernatural mystery that affected her family some 25 years prior.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman are set to take on the iconic roles of Morticia and Gomez Addams – and a special new character has been written specifically for Ricci. The actor first portrayed Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family and The Addams Family Values, both of which were directed by Barry Sonnenfeld. Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar join Burton as co-writers.

Wednesday is slated for a Fall 2022 release. For more, check out our list of the 50 best Netflix shows to stream right now and the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond.

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more. Her first collection of poetry, "FINAL GIRL," sold out of print. Her second collection, "Sad Sexy Catholic," is forthcoming in 2023.

