ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Paul, Ruben Flores make first Monterey Co. Court appearance

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hNFaY_0g21wfTp00

Paul and Ruben Flores made their first appearance in a Salinas courtroom since a change of venue motion was granted in the Kristin Smart murder trial.

The father and son are charged in connection with the Cal Poly student's 1996 disappearance.

Paul, who witnesses say was the last person to see Kristin before she disappeared, has been charged with murder and faces life behind bars if convicted. Ruben is charged with being an accessory and if convicted, faces up to three years behind bars.

Pre-trial motions got underway just before 11 a.m. Monday.

During the proceedings, the Smart family and Susan Flores, Paul's mother, watched from opposite sides of the courtroom.

Chloe Jones/The Tribune
SLO Co. Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle and Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth in court June 6 for pre-trial motions being heard in the case against Paul, Ruben Flores.


One motion filed by the defense and denied by the judge before the afternoon break related to statements Paul Flores made while being interrogated in June 1996 shortly after Smart went missing. Ruben’s lawyer, Harold Mesick, argued that there would be information that would implicate his client, but the judge ruled those statements would be admissible in court.

The lawyer for Paul Flores, Robert Sanger, entered a motion to dismiss the case for “outrageous government conduct” by San Luis Obispo County Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth. The defense argued a search warrant conducted on May 27 of this year for Susan's phone should never have been granted. The warrant followed a police report made by a woman claiming her 8-year-old daughter saw a woman that looked like Susan Flores take a photo of her from across the street. The defense said the warrant was outrageous government conduct because they wanted to find information regarding the case on Susan’s phone.

The judge ruled the warrant was reasonable, and the motion to dismiss was denied.

The final motion filed for dismissal was related to third-party culpability. Sanger mentioned several Cal Poly students and others in the San Luis Obispo area at the time of Smart’s disappearance in hopes the judge would grant the motion to dismiss because of their possible involvement, but the judge also denied that motion.

Jury selection is set for June 20 and opening statements are scheduled to begin on July 6. Each defendant will have his own jury.

Monterey County Judge Jennifer O'Keefe has been selected to preside over what will likely be a lengthy trial. It was announced on Monday that the trial is expected to last through October.

O’Keefe explained that more than 1,500 potential jurors will be screened with 12 jurors and eight alternates chosen for each defendant. During the trial, each jury will alternate locations in the courtroom weekly. The jurors from each pool will be ordered to remain separate and secluded from the other.

Records show Paul was transferred to the Monterey County Jail late last week. Ruben is currently out of custody.

On Monday, Monterey County officials released a new booking photo of Paul Flores.

Monterey Co. Jail
Paul Flores

Pretrial conferences to hear additional motions will continue throughout this week in Salinas.

The judge has denied audio and video recording of these hearings and the upcoming trial but is allowing still photography.

Related Stories

Comments / 0

Related
calcoastnews.com

Plea agreement discussed in Kristin Smart murder case

During a pretrial hearing on Monday morning for accused murderer Paul Flores and his alleged accomplice Ruben Flores, attorneys revealed discussions over a possible plea agreement with San Luis Obispo County prosecutors. Ruben Flores’ son Paul Flores is accused of murdering Kristin Smart during an attempted rape in 1996. Charged...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Crime & Safety
Salinas, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

2 gang members convicted of racketeering

(BCN)– Two men from Salinas and Soledad have been convicted of engaging in multiple conspiracies involving gang membership and gang violence, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. Vincent Gerald Garcia, 55, and Jorse Jasso, 29, were charged along with 13 other co-defendants in September of 2018. Both men faced three charges: engaging in racketeering […]
YourCentralValley.com

Merced homicide suspect arrested in Texas, deputies say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – A suspect wanted in a Merced homicide case has been arrested in Texas, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, officials announced that 42-year-old Augustine Singh was arrested after a federal search warrant was carried out at a home in Elmendorf, Texas. During the search, deputies say they found […]
MERCED, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Flores
KRON4 News

Arrests made in San Jose library shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police have made two arrests after a shooting and stabbing in a San Jose library Monday, the San Jose Police Department announced Thursday. Raul Hernandez, 20 and of San Jose, and an unnamed 14-year-old San Jose resident, were arrested at a residence on the 2100 block of Lyons Drive yesterday and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#First Monterey Co#The Tribune Slo Co
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested in fatal San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN)– A 23-year-old man suspected in a May shooting death in East San Jose was arrested last week, authorities said Wednesday. Carlos Espinoza, of San Jose, was taken into custody on June 3 in connection with the May 17 fatal shooting of a man near South King Road and Hermocilla Way. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Gamos Family members found guilty in Rainbow Bright human trafficking case

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) -- Three members of the Gamos Family were convicted of human trafficking and labor-related charges Tuesday in a case stemming from the Rainbow Bright adult residential and child care facilities in the Bay Area.Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the guilty verdicts for 46-year-old Joshua Gamos, 44-year-old Noel Gamos and 70-year-old Carlina Gamos.The crimes were committed over the course of a decade from 2008 to 2018 while the family operating Rainbow Bright, an adult residential and child care company. Prosecutors said the family targeted the Filipino community, many of whom were recent immigrants to the United States, for human...
IMMIGRATION
CBS San Francisco

Robbers invade two San Jose homes in one day; homeowner discovers group in house

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – Robbers broke into two homes in one day last week in San Jose, and a homeowner's dash camera captured one of the incidents when she pulled into her driveway, according to San Jose Police.Police responded to reports of two home invasion robberies on Monday, May 31.The first was reported about 2 p.m. in the 600 block of North Capitol Avenue near Baton Rouge Drive on the city's east side, where five to six suspects entered a home and stole a vehicle from the garage.Two hours later, another home invasion robbery was reported about 1.3 miles...
KSBY News

KSBY News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy