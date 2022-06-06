Authorities: 1 killed, 1 wounded following morning shooting near Ewing deli

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force, as well as the Ewing Police Department, are probing a fatal shooting this morning.

Police responded around 6:10 a.m. to Priori's Deli at 301 Hillcrest Ave.

Police say they located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.