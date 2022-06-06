ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Authorities: 1 killed, 1 wounded following morning shooting near Ewing deli

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force, as well as the Ewing Police Department, are probing a fatal shooting this morning.

Police responded around 6:10 a.m. to Priori's Deli at 301 Hillcrest Ave.

Police say they located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

