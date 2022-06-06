ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Seen On The Scene: Celebs Attend The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

On Sunday, the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards hosted by Vanessa Hudgens honored the biggest and brightest stars in movies and television live from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwf9H_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV

Following that, the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED aired. Hosted by Tayshia Adams, the awards celebrated “jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments” from reality television.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWRd2_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images for MTV

Seen on the scene were Vanessa and Taysia who both looked pretty in pink…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqRbu_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kRkpi_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV

as well as Garcelle Beauvais who posed alongside her sons and her fellow “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sheree Zampino.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DVLt_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8Zmd_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xsPPp_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV

Fellow #RHOBH stars Lisa Rinn and Erika Jayne were also on hand for the Unscripted awards and a pink clad Erika looked absolutely thrilled to pose for the cameras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H2Jek_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV

The ladies were joined by the costars and collectively presented housewife Cathy Hilton’s daughter Paris Hilton with the Best Reality Return award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJ9WN_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JqMp6_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FFmaA_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV

Also spotted were Yandy and Mendeecees who were up for the Best Reality Romance award…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2msPsM_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV

and Chelsea Lazkani who made waves in a blue and green ombre getup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fsD3k_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV

The “Selling Sunset” star posed alongside her colleagues/ fellow Netflix stars as well as her hubby Jeff Lazkani.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNtXw_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZNZE_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nr8Ta_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images for MTV

Other standouts at the awards include the stars of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” who took home the award for Best Competition Series…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aYIej_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23XkDX_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Presley Ann / Getty Images for MTV

J. Lo who was presented with the Generation Award during the MTV Movie & TV Awards…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rztii_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sSEuk_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV

Jay Ellis and Snoop Dogg…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tr2Ty_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VL0Xa_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=354ei6_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV

Rae Sremmurd…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cEdyy_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV

Rachel Lindsay…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLt6b_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV

Comedians Timothy Chantarangsu and Darren Brand…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZF9w4_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV

and Tami Roman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RBU8z_0g21wAJQ00
Source: Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV

What do YOU think about these red carpet looks?

Below is the complete list of winners for both 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.

2022 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS WINNERS:

BEST MOVIE

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

WINNER: Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SHOW

WINNER: Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

WINNER: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

WINNER: Zendaya – Euphoria

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

WINNER: Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – The Batman

WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

WINNER: Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

WINNER: Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

WINNER: Sophia Di Martino – Loki

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow

WINNER: Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Jenna Ortega – Scream

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

WINNER: Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

WINNER: Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

WINNER: “On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT (presented by SONIC® Drive-In) *SOCIAL ONLY CATEGORY*

Bridgerton: “Wrecking Ball”

Cinderella: “Million to One”

Cobra Kai: “The Moment of Truth”

Emily in Paris: “Dynamite”

Encanto: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Euphoria: “Holding Out For a Hero”

WINNER: Heartstopper: “Dance With Me”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: “Rose Song”

House of Gucci: “Disco Fever”

Halo: “Original Score”

Last Night in Soho: “Downtown”

Peacemaker: “Do Ya Wanna Taste It?”

Tick, Tick…BOOM!: “Therapy”

Turning Red: “Nobody Like U”

West Side Story: “America”

Yellowjackets: “This Is How We Do It”

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

JANET JACKSON.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

The Beatles: Get Back

COMEDIC GENIUS

Jack Black

GENERATION AWARD

Jennifer Lopez

COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 WINNERS, UNSCRIPTED:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

WINNER: Selling Sunset

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

WINNER: Selena + Chef

Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

WINNER: The D’Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge

WINNER: Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House

Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise

WINNER: Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef

WINNER: Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

WINNER: Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram

BEST FIGHT

WINNER: Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BEST REALITY RETURN

Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

WINNER: Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

Sher – Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

REALITY ROYALTY

Bethenny Frankel

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Sound of Music child stars surprise Julie Andrews at AFI tribute with 'Do-Re-Mi' sing-along

Julie Andrews was celebrated with a moving musical tribute sung by her The Sound of Music costars during a celebration of her six-decade career on Thursday night. The icon was presented with the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award at a gala tribute Hollywood, and was surprised when the actors who portrayed the von Trapp children reunited for the touching moment.
MOVIES
Bossip

Keke Palmer Slays To Infinity & Beyond At 'Lightyear' Premiere

All eyes were on Keke Palmer who slayed to infinity and beyond at the star-studded ‘Lightyear‘ world premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Notable attendees included Chris Evans, Tiffany Haddish, Uzo Aduba, Isiah Whitlock Jr., ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ star Xochitl Gomez, and many more who enjoyed an out of this world experience at the buzzy carpet event and afterparty.
MOVIES
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bassett, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Bossip

‘Never Friends’ Files: Sanya Richards-Ross Doubles Down On Only Being #RHOA ‘Associates’ With Drew Sidora–‘Girl, Stop!’

That’s apparently the question a “Real Housewives of Atlanta” newbie is asking about a fellow housewife. During a recent episode of her YouTube series, “Speak On It,” Kandi Burruss sat down with her co-star, Sanya Richards-Ross, and asked the Olympic gold-medalist to explain how she became friends with their fellow #RHOA star Drew Sidora.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Lily James
Person
Dominic Fike
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Jack Black
Person
Zendaya
Person
Rupaul
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
Kelly Reilly
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Person
Bethenny Frankel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Mtv Movie Tv Awards#Barker Hangar#The Movie Tv Awards#The Generation Award
Bossip

Mary J. Blige Serves Legsss, Hipsss & Bawdeee At 2022 Roots Picnic

Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul Mary J. Blige continues to level-up in 2022 where she’s co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime performance, took over Atlanta with her star-studded Strength of a Woman festival, and joined the Roots for the first time ever at the 2022 Roots Picnic in Philly this past weekend.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bossip

Twitter Explodes Over Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey's Breakup

Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey End Their Relationship. Everyone’s buzzing over Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey calling it quits after a year and a half-long romance filled with gorgeous pics, warm and fuzzy Instagram captions, and endless speculation over the legitimacy of their relationship. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Paramount+ Announces 'Hip Hop My House' Hosted By Cam'Ron

Paramount+ announces a new home makeover show hosted by Cam’ron, ‘Hip Hop My House,’ and releases an official trailer. As the streaming wars continue to heat up, we are getting some of the most unique shows you can imagine. Paramount+ has been delivering at a high rate...
HIP HOP
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy