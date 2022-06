In celebration of the LGBTQ community, local organizations will host several events across Columbia this June for Pride Month. Janet Davis, event coordinator and co-chair of LGBTQ organization Mid-Missouri PrideFest, said these events “give us that moment to stop and take a break to celebrate each other, how far we’ve come, to enjoy the freedom we have and to remind ourselves how we got here.”

