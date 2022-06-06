ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown gallery crawls are back for every second Friday until Oct.

Ashe Post & Times
WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council announced the first crawl of the season on Friday, June 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Downtown West Jefferson. Crawls will continue July-October every second Friday of the month. Stop by the Ashe Arts Center and receive a map of the participating galleries.

The purpose of the crawls is to support and promote downtown West Jefferson businesses. Crawlers will have an opportunity to see new, creative and innovative works by Ashe County’s leading artists. Crawlers are invited to stroll the streets, visit the galleries, view the downtown murals, enjoy the many outdoor art pieces and take advantage of the downtown restaurants.

The West Jefferson Arts District is full of art, color and wonderful items to grace your home and garden. Art lovers will find one-of-a-kind paintings and photography, pottery, stained glass, quilts, fiber arts, jewelry, wood turned art, and much more.

Stop by and visit Ashe Arts Center, Ashe Custom Framing and Gallery, Catchlight Gallery, Florence Thomas Art School Gallery, Great Southern Gothic, Originals Only Gallery and WSL Studio.

For the June Gallery Crawl, the Ashe Arts Center will feature the exhibit Along the New River. The opening reception will feature more than 25 artists and a variety of media. This exhibit will be on display through July 2.

At 5:30 p.m. during the reception in-partnership with the New River Conservancy, Elizabeth Underwood, the executive director of the New River Conservancy will speak about the New River.

For more information, call the Ashe County Arts Council at 336-846-2787 or email at info@ashecountyarts.org

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

