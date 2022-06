State Representative Daisy Morales (D-Orlando) announced today that CS/HB 45 – Educational Opportunities for Disabled Veterans has been signed into law. The bill, first introduced by Rep. Morales last year with co-prime sponsor Representative Christopher Benjamin (D-Miami Gardens), allow veterans who are deemed eligible the opportunity to receive a waiver for the remaining cost of tuition and fees at State Universities, Career Centers, Charter Technical Career Centers and Florida College System Institutions that they might not have covered by the federal GI Bill. Representative Morales re-introduced the bill during the 2022 Legislative Session. Senator Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) sponsored the companion bill in the Senate (CS/SB 554).

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO