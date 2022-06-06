ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Planet: Why are California farmers irrigating crops with oil wastewater?

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss an Inside Climate News Investigation about the use of wastewater from oil wells to irrigate food crops in...

California Lifeguard Salary $500,000

The $97.5 billion surplus exceeds the entire budget of nearly every other state, and California officials apparently haven’t spent much time on sharpening pencils trying to cut unnecessary spending items. Local governments are also doing surprisingly well, with Los Angeles County recently passing a $38.5 billion plan. As a...
California court rules bees are legally fish again

In a ruling ripe for a Jay Leno monologue, a California court said last week that bees are legally fish. The new classification protects bees—and other insects—under the California Endangered Species Act (CESA), and is the culmination of a four-year legal tussle between environmentalists and agriculture groups that has major consequences for farmers in the state.
Primary results for far Northern California

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle will face off against Gavin Newsom for governor in the November general election. Dahle represents a large area of northeast California, including Shasta and Siskiyou Counties. So far, Dahle has received almost 17% of the votes in the state’s "top two" primary election. Dahle...
California in crisis, Newsom focused on slavery reparations

California is infested with violent crime, failing schools, America’s highest gasoline prices (approaching $10.00 per gallon in points north!), and a 1,200-year-record drought. Al fresco vagrants, too many of them mentally ill and/or addicted to drugs and alcohol, populate ramshackle tent cities that breed lawlessness, squalor, and chaos. Rampant wildfires literally burn the Golden State to a crisp and pump its skies full of carbon dioxide – a poison worse than cyanide, according to the high priests in the Church of the Green New Deal.
EXCLUSIVE: Residents in this small Tulare County town had no water this week

TOOLEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -A small Tulare County community continues fighting for access to drinking water. This week, one of Tooleville’s two wells nearly went dry. “There was no water,” said Maria Olivera, who is secretary for the Tooleville Mutual Non-profit Water Association. “If you put soap in your hands, you feel like you’re going to stay with the soap in your hands. People that got home from work late, they couldn’t shower.”
California lawmakers mull buying out farmers to save water

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After decades of fighting farmers in court over how much water they can take out of California's rivers and streams, some state lawmakers want to try something different: use taxpayer money to buy out farmers. A proposal in the state Senate would spend up to...
Why Are There Old Train Tracks Going Into Lake Tahoe?

If you’ve ever explored the breathtaking beaches of Lake Tahoe, you may have noticed a rare sight of railroad tracks going straight into the crystal clear water. It’s an thing odd to see, since there’s no way a railroad could have gone through that area, with Tahoe being a natural lake and sitting in its place for thousands of years.
Southern California fire burns 90 acres

June 7 (UPI) -- San Bernardino firefighters were able to slow the forward progress of a wildfire that started Monday near Hesperia, Calif., after one person was injured and the blaze burned through about 90 acres of vegetation, officials said. More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze that burned through...
