One Planet: Why are California farmers irrigating crops with oil wastewater?

TOOLEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -A small Tulare County community continues fighting for access to drinking water. This week, one of Tooleville’s two wells nearly went dry. “There was no water,” said Maria Olivera, who is secretary for the Tooleville Mutual Non-profit Water Association. “If you put soap in your hands, you feel like you’re going to stay with the soap in your hands. People that got home from work late, they couldn’t shower.”

TULARE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO