Ashe County, NC

Northwest Ashe High School class of 1972 invited to the 50th class reunion

By Staff Report
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 4 days ago

WARRENSVILLE — The Northwest High School graduating class of 1972 is invited to join in on the 50th class reunion on June 25.

The event will begin at noon at Ashe County Middle School, formerly Northwest Ashe High School.

All participants will meet in the gym lobby and are encouraged to bring folding chairs and dress comfortably. After signing in with their name and contact information, members will have a fellowship with their former peers and take of tour of the school.

At 2 p.m., a light meal of old fashioned weenie roast will be provided at no cost. Pictures will then be taken and corn hole boards will be available.

The event will conclude at 5 p.m.

All previous teachers of the NWA 1972 class are also invited to attend.

Contact information:

Gary Rash — (336) 384-3811 or (336) 977-2413Betty W. Parsons — (336) 384-3813Judy B. Smith — (336) 877-0053Carroll Roten — (336) 877-7108Tommy Graybeal (336) 977-2055Brenda S. Barr — (336) 977-6648Jerry and Brenda Powers — (336) 977-3555

The graduating class looks forward to seeing you at this 50th year celebration.

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

