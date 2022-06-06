ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Worker Caught Removing Signs of Trump-aligned Congressional Candidate, Not Opponent

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOMS RIVER, NJ – An Ocean County worker wearing a reflective vest and driving...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 100

Marc B Witt
4d ago

This guy should be fired as his supervisor and who ever authorized it ….and they should have their pay salary wages docked ..they are not hired to do this or other things like this end of story !

Reply(3)
57
Guest
4d ago

I worked on the highway for 32 yesterday and we never removed any signs till after election. Thatcworker should have disciplinary action taken. Also probably a foreman with the pick up truck. Mike Crispi has my vote now for sure

Reply(1)
33
Gina Donza
3d ago

These people who don’t stand for patriotism would rather support the evil we have on the WH now. Name one good thing Biden has done. There isn’t any!

Reply(1)
11
Related
New Jersey 101.5

In New Jersey, your property is not your property (Opinion)

Private property rights are at the core of our republic and most civilized, advanced societies. In New Jersey, not so much. A Democratic assemblywoman from Bergen County has written a bill that would require a landowner to get permission from his neighbors to hunt on his/her OWN land! As Joe Biden would say, "no joke".
POLITICS
New Jersey Globe

Mastronardy leading Gilmore in contest for Toms River county committee seats

Michael Mastronardy leads George Gilmore, 27 to 20, in contests for Republican county committee seats in Toms River, with about 7 contests still too close to call. Gilmore, who is seeking to return as Ocean County GOP chairman in an election set for later this month, filed candidates to run off-the-line county committee candidates to run off the line for seats in Toms River.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Government
Ocean County, NJ
Elections
Toms River, NJ
Government
Toms River, NJ
Elections
County
Ocean County, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. live primary election results 2022: Ocean County

Voters in Ocean County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 primary elections. Check back here for the unofficial results of contested races. Vote totals will only be listed for contested races. Winning candidates will have an X in front of their names. Ballots that are mailed in and postmarked...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Kelly
New Jersey Globe

Cabana, Myers win Morris GOP primary; third seat too close to call

The New Jersey Globe projects that two line-backed candidates for Morris County commissioner, incumbent Commissioner Doug Cabana and former Freeholder Christine Myers, have won spots in the November general election. The third seat, meanwhile, is too close to call between Mendham Committeewoman Sarah Neibart, who has the party line, and incumbent Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

McDonnell, Rodriguez beat South Jersey Progressive Dems in Camden primary

The New Jersey Globe projects that longtime Camden County Commissioners Edward McDonnell and Carmen Rodriguez have defeated two Democratic primary opponents from the South Jersey Progressive Democrats. As of 11:13 p.m., Rodriguez and McDonnell outpolled Rebecca Holloway and Wilhelmus Schrieks by a 39-37-14-10% margin. McDonnell and Rodriguez have served on...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
riverdalepress.com

Lisa Hofflich out of senate race

Lisa Hofflich, who had been running for the state senate seat currently held by Alessandra Biaggi, has announced she’s ending her campaign. The decision comes after the finalized senate redistricting maps dropped last month. “This was not an easy decision, but the new district no longer includes my home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#Congressional Candidate#Ocean County Sheriff#Republican
NJ.com

N.J. town seeks return of antique firetruck from disbanded volunteer fire company, lawsuit says

An antique fire truck is part of an ongoing dispute between a disbanded volunteer fire company and the municipality it served for nearly 100 years. Buena Borough filed a lawsuit in state Superior Court in 2021 seeking to recover the 1948 Autocar firetruck, a “jaws of life” device, two computers, 12 filing cabinets and other items from former officials of the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company.
BUENA, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Golden, Monmouth commissioners win renomination against off-the-line slate

The New Jersey Globe projects that Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden, the Republican county chairman, has defeated former Freeholder Gary Rich Sr. Golden’s running mates, incumbent County Commissioners Tom Arnone and Nick DiRocco, also won renomination against Englishtown Councilman Daniel Francisco and Steven Rich, who is Gary Rich’s son.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics
New Jersey Globe

Middlesex Democratic incumbents win renomination

The New Jersey Globe projects that incumbent Middlesex County Commissioners Charles Kenny, Claribel Azcona-Barber, and Chanelle Scott McCullum have defeated their off-the-line challengers, Atif Nazir and Herb Tarbous, in the Democratic primary. Nazir and Tarbous ran to allow Piscataway Township Council candidates a better ballot position – a gambit that...
MIDDLESEX, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

96K+
Followers
54K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy