ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Documenta Artists Respond to ‘Racist’ Vandalism of Palestinian Collective’s Exhibition Space

By Alex Greenberger
ARTnews
ARTnews
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YTJCo_0g21u0dp00

Click here to read the full article.

Following last week’s vandalism of a Documenta exhibition space, nearly every artist involved in this year’s edition of the famed recurring art exhibition, called for the increased protection of Palestinian participants.

Days before their statement was published on the platform e-flux, Documenta filed a criminal complaint with the city of Kassel, Germany, where the show is held once every five years.

Documenta reported that vandals broke into the exhibition space for the Question of Funding, a Palestinian collective, and spray-painted phrases such as “187” and “Peralta.” The former is believed to be a reference to a part of the California penal code dealing with murder, the latter an allusion to a young Spanish woman known for her anti-Semitic speeches who has been linked to alt-right groups.

Echoing Documenta’s own language, the artists wrote in their letter that the vandalism “can only be interpreted as a death threat. This is a very worrying escalation of the situation that began almost six months ago here in Kassel.”

The vandalism is the most significant development so far in a controversy derived from allegations from Jewish groups. Those organizations claim that, in including artists of Palestinian descent, Documenta is being anti-Semitic. Documenta and the curator of this year’s edition, the Indonesian collective ruangrupa, have denied those allegations, and have even called some of them racist.

Although the Question of Funding has been at the center of many of these allegations, Documenta’s detractors have also focused on the Khalil Sakakini Cultural Center, a Ramallah-based arts space that ruangrupa included among its advisers. Some members of the German press have falsely claimed that the center has stated connections to Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions, a pro-Palestine movement that has been controversial within Germany.

When the Documenta controversy began, the Khalil Sakakini Cultural Center did not publicly comment. But on Saturday, the center issued a lengthy statement on social media in which it called the allegations against Documenta “baseless, worn-out accusations which are increasingly being used in Germany against every Palestinian and anyone that dare to stand up and speak against israeli occupation and aparthied [sic] practices targeting Palestinians.”

Addressing not only Documenta but all institutions, the Sakakini Center demanded that art spaces “live up to their responsibilities towards the values ​​held by all participants and to ensure freedom of expression and rejecting all forms of racism. We call on these institutions to provide protection for Palestinian artists who will participate in the opening event of the exhibition in June 2022.”

Previously, Documenta said that it would increase its security presence at locations in Kassel for the forthcoming edition, though it did not offer specifics for how it would do so.

Days after the vandalism, Die Zeit , the German publication that first published some of the erroneous claims against the Question of Funding and Documenta, printed an op-ed about Documenta from artist Hito Steyerl. (An English-language version appeared courtesy of the publisher &&&.) Her essay, titled “Context Is Everything, Except When It Comes to Germany,” was billed as an “updated” lecture that she was to give during a Documenta-organized talk series about anti-Semitism and racism. That event was to take place in May but was canceled amid the controversy.

Die Zeit ‘s introduction explicitly framed Steyerl’s piece in relation to the controversy. But the piece did not mention the vandalism, nor did it address Palestine or BDS by name, causing some, including critic Zoé Samudzi and the Turner Prize–winning artist Tai Shani, to take issue with it on social media.

Steyerl took to task Documenta’s history, discussing at length the biography of Werner Haftmann, an art historian who advised the quinquennial early on. Recently, Haftmann was revealed to have been a member of the SA , the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing.

“If the exhibition wants to remain relevant, it would be well advised to reassess the naïve claim to world status through the prism of its own history,” Steyerl writes. “However, this would require a team that would be able or interested in taking on this challenge. Otherwise, instead of writing history, it becomes history itself.”

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Big Artifact Find in Egypt, Venice Architecture Biennale Details Revealed, and More: Morning Links for June 1, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE PAST IS NEVER DEAD. Egyptian officials said that archaeologists have made big finds at Saqqara, a necropolis near Cairo, the Washington Post reports. Among the items they have unearthed, which are believed be some 2,500 years old, are 250 sarcophagi and 150 bronze statues. “In one of the wooden sarcophagi, we found, for the first time, a complete and sealed papyrus,” Mostafa Waziri , Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities chief, said. Meanwhile, a drought in Iraq has revealed the remnants of a city that was hidden by the...
ARTnews

Trove of Never-Before-Seen Photographs by Surrealist Artist Dora Maar Heads to Auction in Paris

Click here to read the full article. A trove of 750 photographs by French photographer Dora Maar, known for being one of Pablo Picasso’s primary muses, will be offered for sale from her estate next month by a Parisian auction house. The group of images, produced between the 1920s and 1940s, have not previously been seen by the public. The majority of the photographs were taken during the decade that Maar, who died in 1997, spent with the Spanish painter. Subjects in the photographs range from anonymous figures captured in Parisian streets to artists and creatives who ran in the same avant-garde...
ARTnews

Former Louvre Museum Director Officially Charged in Alleged Antiquities Trafficking Investigation

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this week, news broke that former Louvre director Jean-Luc Martinez was being questioned by French authorities as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged antiquities trafficking ring. Now, Martinez, who oversaw the Paris museum between 2013 and 2021, was officially charged on Wednesday night in relation to the investigation on the grounds of “complicity of gang fraud and laundering,” according to a report by the Art Newspaper, which cited “an official legal source.” He had been detained on Monday and interviewed by the French Central Bureau for Combatting Trafficking of Cultural Property over the...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Brit Sentenced to 15 Years for Antiquities Smuggling in Iraq, Mick Jagger Visits the Reina Sofía, and More: Morning Links for June 7, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A LEGAL BATTLE CONTINUES. A British man found guilty of attempting to smuggle antiquities out of Iraq was sentenced to 15 years in prison, a ruling that stunned his supporters, the Guardian reports. Jim Fitton, a 66-year-old former geologist, was arrested at Baghdad International Airport in March after officials found a dozen pottery shards and stones in his bag. He has maintained that he found the items while on a tour with a guide who encouraged him to take the items and that he had no criminal intent. “My client...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ARTnews

Documenta Files Criminal Complaint After Exhibition Space Is Vandalized Amid Anti-Semitism Controversy

Click here to read the full article. Documenta, the esteemed exhibition set to open in Kassel, Germany in June, filed a criminal complaint Tuesday after a participant’s exhibition space was vandalized with messages alluding to an icon of the alt-right in Spain. The vandalized space was due to host work by the Question of Funding, a collective that “aims to rethink the economy of funding and the culture it produces in Palestine,” according to Documenta’s website. The space, known as WH22, was spray-painted with the phrases “187” and “Peralta.” Documenta said it believes the former to be a reference to a portion...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ARTnews

Network of Hidden Passages Uncovered Beneath 3,000-Year-Old Peruvian Temple

Click here to read the full article. A network of hidden tunnels was discovered by a team of archaeologists beneath the 3,000-year-old Chavín de Huántar temple complex in the Peruvian Andes. The tunnels contain earlier forms of construction made by the Indigenous Chavín people that have not previously been observed. The pre-Inca site was constructed by the Chavín people, originally from the Peruvian highlands, who first appeared in the Mosna Valley around 900 B.C.E. and remained until roughly 250 B.C.E. Across the Ancash region, the complex once operated as a major religious and administrative hub. The Chavín de Huántar temple complex has...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Ancient Mayan City Unearthed at Mexican Construction Site

Click here to read the full article. The ruins of an ancient Mayan city once populated with palaces, pyramids, and plazas was discovered on an industrial park construction site near Mérida, Mexico. “We believe that possibly more than 4,000 people lived here,” said Carlos Peraza Lope, one of the archaeologists who led the excavation, in a Global News segment. “It was a large city where people from different social classes lived. There were priests, scribes who lived in the big palaces. Common people lived in smaller buildings made from perishable masonry materials.” Dating from between 600 CE–900 CE, Xiol is comprised of...
AMERICAS
ARTnews

134 Ancient Settlements Discovered Along Hadrian’s Wall in Britain

Click here to read the full article. A team of archaeologists has discovered 134 previously unknown settlements of peoples who lived along Hadrian’s Wall, a defensive fortification in England that dates back to ancient Roman times. Hadrian’s Wall was built as the Roman Empire pushed into Britain. Running from coast to coast, the wall marked the border between the conquered South and the unconquered North. A team of archaeologists have been studying the region above the Wall to better understand this borderland that was object of so much political, social, and military focus. This team of researchers, from Edinburgh University, published their...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethel Reed
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Barbara Kruger
ARTnews

Maya Maize God’s Severed Head Discovered in Palenque

Click here to read the full article. A stuccoed stone head from a 1,300-year-old statue of an ancient Mayan maize god has been unearthed by archaeologists in Mexico. The head was found among ruins in Palenque. Located close to the Usumacinta River, Palenque (or Lakamha in the Itza language) was a Mayan city state in southern Mexico that ultimately ceased in the 8th century CE. The ruins there date from roughly 226 BCE to 799 CE. The former city is known for its impressive Mayan architecture, sculpture, roof comb, and bas-relief carvings. Archaeologists with the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH)...
ARTnews

Oldest Prehistoric Mine in America Was Used for Extracting Pigments, Archaeologists Find

Click here to read the full article. According to a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the oldest mine in America was used to excavate for ochre, the vital pigment used to make paint. The mine, referred to as the Powars II site by archaeologists, is in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Wyoming. There, Indigenous people began quarrying for hematite (the iron oxide compound that produces the red pigment we know as ochre) some 12,840 years ago. The mine was used on and off for an ensuing 1,000 years. Indigenous peoples used antlers and...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Man Breaks Into Dallas Museum of Art and Smashes Artworks, Including Several Greek Artifacts

Click here to read the full article. A man broke into the Dallas Museum of Art on Wednesday night, significantly damaging several artworks, including three Greek artifacts and a contemporary Native American piece. According to the Dallas Morning News, Brian Hernandez, 21, shattered the museum’s glass entrance with a metal chair. Once inside, he began targeting the collection. Among the casualties of his vandalism was a 6th-century BCE Greek amphora, a ceramic vessel used to store liquids, and a Greek box dated from 450 BCE. Police said Hernandez also destroyed a delicate bowl from ancient Greece decorated with vignettes of Heracles fighting...
DALLAS, TX
ARTnews

Lost Renaissance Masterpiece Discovered in Bungalow Sells in London

Click here to read the full article. A lost painting attributed to a follower of Italian Renaissance painter Filippino Lippi was found in a 90-year-old woman’s bungalow and sold for £255,000 ($321,000) at Dawsons Auctioneers in London. The oil painting, titled The Depiction of the Madonna and Child and dating to the 15th century, shows Mary with baby Jesus on her lap at the center, with two attendant angels, set in a landscape, and framed in gilded wood. Lippi was the illegitimate son the priest and painter Fra Filippo Lippi, who was renowned for his paintings of the Madonna. The elder Lippi also...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Vandalism#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#The Question Of Funding#Spanish#Anti Semitic#Jewish#Indonesian
ARTnews

See The Recently Discovered 2,500-Year-Old Ancient Egyptian Artifacts Now On Display

Click here to read the full article. Ancient artifacts dating back approximately 2,500 years went on view earlier this week as part of a makeshift exhibition outside of the Step Pyramid of Djoser near Cairo, Egypt. The trove, according to the country’s antiquities authorities, was recently discovered at the site. The artifacts, all dating to roughly 500 BCE, include 250 painted sarcophagi with well-preserved mummies inside, as well as 150 bronze vessels and statues of ancient deities used in rituals to honor Isis, the ancient Egyptian goddess of fertility. Also on view was a headless bronze statue of Imhotep, the chancellor of...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

A French Egyptologist’s Unheeded Warning Could Be Key To The Investigation Embroiling the Louvre’s Ex-Director

Click here to read the full article. The art world was stunned last week when Jean-Luc Martinez, a former director of the Louvre, was charged with “complicity of gang fraud and laundering,” regarding the purchase of allegedly looted antiquities for the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s permanent collection. Then, the Louvre announced Monday it had petitioned to join the criminal investigation as a civil party, which could allow the Paris museum to receive monetary damages if there is a ruling in its favor that it was directly harmed by the alleged trafficking ring. The international investigation currently involves the $56 million sale of objects...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Pentagram Cofounder Colin Forbes Dies at 94, V&A Plans Chanel Show, and More: Morning Links for May 27, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines COLIN FORBES, a founder of the storied design firm Pentagram, died on Sunday at the age of 94, the New York Times reports. With four others, Forbes established Pentagram in 1972 in London, with the aim of making “something in between a boutique firm and a large Madison Avenue-type concern,” journalist Neil Genzlinger writes. Fifty years later, it now has 23 partners, more than 200 employees, and offices in New York, Berlin, and Austin, Texas. Forbes, who retired from the company...
ARTnews

Australian State Helps Win Aboriginal Art at Auction, Critic Calls for National Memorial to Gun Violence, and More: Morning Links for May 26, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A SURPRISE IN THE SALESROOM. Last week brought news that an Aboriginal heritage council in Australia had set up a GoFundMe in an attempt to raise funds to compete for two works by the 19th-century Wurundjeri artist William Barak that were coming up for auction at Sotheby’s in New York this week. That effort brought in about $118,000 (US$83,600), the Guardian reports—short of the works’ combined estimates. But right before the sale yesterday, the government of Victoria agreed to provide some AU$500,000 more (about US$354,000), which was enough to win the lots. “I feel pumped, I tell you,”...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Germany
Country
Palestine
ARTnews

Selfie-Taking Tourist at Madrid’s Reina Sofía Museum Rips Off Part of Artwork

Click here to read the full article. A Italian tourist at the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid damaged an artwork last week when she tripped while trying to take a selfie with the work. Alberto Sánchez’s ballet set for La romería de los cornudos (The Pilgrimage of Cuckolds), 1933, was reportedly torn in one part by the tourist who fell on the work, according to the Spanish newspaper ABC. As she fell, she grabbed hold of the piece and ripped part of its wallpaper. The Pilgrimage of Cuckolds was originally created as a set for the eponymous one-act ballet written by Federico García...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Dealers Make a Long-Term Investment in the Hamptons’ Budding Art Scene

Click here to read the full article. Each summer, New Yorkers depart the city for the Hamptons, heading there for beaches, drinking, and ritzy dining. This past Memorial Day weekend, something else was drawing Manhattanites as well: the art scene of the Hamptons, which over the past two years has been transformed. There has always been an art scene in the Hamptons, but never before has it seemed quite so vibrant. More spaces continue to open in the area, and instead of setting up pop-ups, as dealers have done in the past couple years, some gallerists are making a concerted effort...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

The FBI Is Investigating 25 Paintings Allegedly by Basquiat on View at the Orlando Museum of Art

Click here to read the full article. The F.B.I.’s Art Crime Team is investigating the authenticity of 25 paintings unveiled at the Orlando Museum of Art in February as long-lost creations of Jean-Michel Basquiat, per a federal subpoena obtained by the New York Times. The museum’s director and chief executive, Aaron De Groft, said the mysterious trove resurfaced in a Los Angeles storage unit in 2012; they’re currently on view in the museum’s exhibition “Heroes & Monsters: Jean-Michel Basquiat”. The Times previously reported in February that numerous questions were raised about the authorship of the works—mixed media painted on cardboard—after their...
ORLANDO, FL
ARTnews

Pioneering Filmmaker and Artist Isaac Julien Knighted By Queen of England

Click here to read the full article. Isaac Julien, a filmmaker whose work has explored intersections of race, gender, sexuality, and class across the years, has become one of the few Black artists to be knighted by the Queen of England. On Thursday, the Queen revealed her 2022 Birthday Honours List, which includes news of members of all sectors of British society who have received special honors. Julien was knighted alongside the crime writer Ian Rankin, and Arlene Foster, the first minister of North Ireland, was made a dame. Among the other art-related figures to be knighted was Nicholas Coleridge, who is...
SOCIETY
ARTnews

ARTnews

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy