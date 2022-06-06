ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

7 Notable Collectors on Their Favorite Watches of 2022 (So Far)

By Victoria Gomelsky
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

As we approach the second half of 2022, we thought we’d check in with a global coterie of collectors to see what the most discerning watch lovers in the world had to say about the year’s timepiece introductions so far—particularly now that in-person events, such as, Watches and Wonders Geneva , have restarted.

The 10 people we spoke to agreed on at least one thing: “After a two-year void, it was wonderful to see creativity on display,” said Roni Madhvani, director of the Madhvani Group in Kampala, Uganda.

Besides their collective excitement about the return of in-person fairs, the collectors we tapped singled out a few timepieces, including Chopard ’s L.U.C Full Strike Sapphire watch and Vacheron Constantin ’s all-gold 222, that caught their attention this year. Among those who favor the red-hot independent watchmaking scene, however, the promise of what’s to come is even more thrilling.

“Either happily or sadly, I can’t talk about several of the most impressive watches I saw, as they are still cloaked in secrecy awaiting launches in the coming months,” said collector Gary Getz. “But the variety, quality, and creativity of 2022’s new introductions are going to make for a splendid year.”

Jarrod Cooper

Los Angeles-based founder of the Neighborhood Watch Club and president of Project Solo

I have always loved Parmigiani Fleurier. They have a unique design that is definitely not everyone’s cup of tea. Last year they released their updated designs and from what I can tell from speaking to other collectors, they have been a hit! The standout for me this year was the Tonda PF GMT Rattrapante . Clean lines with a little hidden spice.

The reissue of the Vacheron Constantin 222 was a really nice surprise. I love it when a brand can pay homage to a previous model correctly and this did not disappoint. At 37 mm, it’s right up my alley, although it does wear larger on the wrist, which I’m sure the majority will be happy with.

I am a massive fan of independent watchmakers and am always on the lookout for watches that resonate with me. I have been following the journey of Korean watchmaker Minhoon Yoo for a while now, but it wasn’t until this year that he announced his final prototype. After seeing this piece and speaking with him numerous times, I knew he was someone I want to support.

Michael Hickcox

London-based founder and CEO of Expedition Search

My favorite watch of Watches and Wonders is the Chopard L.U.C Full Strike Sapphire . The aesthetics of the original 2016 Full Strike were not appealing to me, though the technology and sound are amazing. This year’s new sapphire version is absolutely amazing with the same impressive sound and a transparent dial and sapphire case which allow you to fully admire the incredible movement. With its gong carved out of the same continuous piece of sapphire as its crystal, the Full Strike is one of a handful of recent repeaters that are bringing innovation to this difficult and incredibly sought-after complication.

If my favorite new watch is the Chopard LUC Full Strike Sapphire, the runner-up is the De Bethune DB28GS JPS . The De Bethune also isn’t an entirely new watch. Visually there’s a lot going on with this dive watch, so this black version with yellow highlights seems more integrated and wearable. It’s ultra-cool and really called out to me in a way that previous versions didn’t. I loved it. Other highlights for me were the A. Lange & Sohne minute repeater, the Vacheron Constantin 222 re-issue and the Parmigiani Tonda GMT Rattrapante.

The thing that surprised me most about Watches and Wonders is how great it was to be back with friends and industry professionals. I’ve missed it but hadn’t realized how much I’ve missed it. Watches should be tried on and experienced in the flesh, not just pursued on websites and Instagram. Some pieces that don’t shine in photos are tremendous in person (and vice versa) — this is a very tactile hobby.

Gary Shtyengart

New York-based author

A watch I did handle and love this year was the Moser Armoury Vantablack collaboration . As beautiful as a dress watch can get. Mark Cho and company really do great stuff with playing with tradition and this is the first time I’ve been a fan of Moser.

Auro Montinari

Bologna, Italy-based executive and author (a.k.a. John Goldberger )

During the first quarter of the year, the watch brands launched many new wristwatches and I was impressed by very few models. During Watches and Wonders, I visited the Cartier booth and I wore on my wrist the incredible Crash Tigrée Métamorphoses inspired by African wildlife, a reinterpretation of the iconic watch born in London at the end of the ’60s. To create this watch, Cartier’s artisans used a compendium of crafts, including gold engraving, enameling and diamond setting. Unfortunately, the watch is a limited edition of only 50 examples!

At the Patek Philippe booth, the Geneva company unveiled one of its technical highlights for the year, the 1/10 of a second platinum monopusher chronograph, ref. 5470P-00 . This incredible complication incorporates numerous patented innovations.

But for me the most surprising launch of the year was the Bioceramic MoonSwatch collection! A great example of corporate synergy from Swatch and Omega, it included 11 models dedicated to the missions to the most significant planets of the solar system. Affordable chronographs manufactured in an innovative material sold to a wide retailer network with an interesting marketing strategy—Omega democratized its iconic Speedmaster model!

William Massena

New York-based founder of Massena LAB

As a long-time watch collector , I am always on the hunt for the next big thing. Nowadays, the next big thing is usually among the independent watchmakers and young emerging talents. Raùl Pagés is a Swiss watchmaker who established his own company about 10 years ago but recently introduced a new watch, Le regulateur á detente P1 . The watch is a regulator (the hour and minute hands are shown on two separate dials) fitted with a pivoted detent escapement. That sounds complicated and it is. It is the way that the most precise clocks are constructed and to put this in a wristwatch prone to shock is extremely difficult. The design is inspired by the famous Swiss architect Le Corbusier. The watch is everything a watch lover looks for: an obscure construction, an original design and a signature finish. Raùl Pagés will be one of the stars of tomorrow.

Roni Madhvani

Director of the Madhvani Group , Kampala, Uganda

I have 2 favorites from Watches and Wonders and both are Cartiers:

The Tank Chinoise Limited Edition Skelton Lacquer . In my eyes, Cartier has always been about design from its very beginnings and not just watches but beyond. The Tank Chinoise is a stunningly beautiful creation that lives up to the maison and its heart and pulse of creativity. It successfully embodies the past of the historic Chinoise model with its Art Deco roots and brings in modernity and takes the theme of the watch to another level with the enameling, beautifully set in a skeleton movement.

The Santos Dumont steel case/black dial: Whilst there are of course many beautiful watches from all brands at Watches and Wonders, to find iconic and beautiful timepieces that are somewhat affordable was a challenge. The steel case/black dial new Santos Dumont fits the bill and makes a stunning classic available at the entry level for new discerning collectors, which is important for the passion to grow.

Gary Getz

San Francisco Bay Area-based partner and CEO of Strategos , and “Resident Collector” at Quill & Pad

My top piece of Geneva watch week, by some margin, was the Chopard Full Strike , now offered in a full sapphire case. The original 2016 Full Strike in rose gold already sounded phenomenal, but in a side-by-side comparison at the show the sapphire-cased version was even better. And as an enthusiast, I loved that the Chopard team was eager to talk not only about their own watches, but to exchange thoughts on a wide range of brands and independents they appreciate.

Big surprises for me came from Jaeger-LeCoultre with their Rendez-vous Star , and Hermes’ Arceau le Temps Voyageur . The former features a shooting star that traverses the upper sector of the dial at seemingly random intervals, and the latter delights by complementing a subtle home time display at the top of the dial with a travel time subdial that quite literally travels around the watch as it indicates the times in the various cities listed around the periphery. I love creative displays of time and unexpected, fun small complications, and each of these watches really hit the spot.

I’d encountered Raúl Pagès and his work previously, but a highlight of my visit to the AHCI exhibit space was the opportunity to handle his RP1. It’s a regulator-style watch with sober dial-side styling, and an ambitious detent-escapement movement that incorporates a patented anti-tripping mechanism to overcome one of the traditional weaknesses of the detent design. This is the kind of project that independent watchmaking is all about for me, and I hope it will bring Pagès some deserved recognition.

I have a few independent watches in the pipeline already that will need to be paid for at some point, so I didn’t go to the show week looking for anything in particular to add to my collection. If you’re paying, though, that green-dialed Ref. 5270P perpetual calendar chronograph from Patek Philippe will do quite nicely, thank you. And I wouldn’t turn down the new Vacheron Constantin Overseas skeleton perpetual in rose gold either. I particularly admired that Patek’s show week introductions were all dress watches, with nary an Aquanaut nor Nautilus in sight.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

LeBron James’s Gold and Brown Patek Philippe Aquanaut Travel Time Dazzles at the ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. LeBron James may have to wait to add another championship ring to his collection, but it’s another story when it comes to watches. Basketball’s second billionaire showed up to the premiere of Adam Sandler’s new movie Hustle in Los Angeles last Thursday wearing a Patek Philippe Aquanaut Travel Time. The gold and brown number is the latest proof that James is as talented at picking out the right timepiece as he is spotting the perfect pass. The Patek was well suited to the understated outfit—black shirt and jeans topped with a brown suede jacket—the Lakers...
NBA
Robb Report

Audemars Piguet Just Dropped a Hot New Black Ceramic Royal Oak With an Iridescent Dial

Click here to read the full article. Just when you thought Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak Selfwinding black ceramic model couldn’t get any hotter, the Swiss company wows with a limited edition version with longtime collaborator, Carolina Bucci, in an ultra-cool multi-colored rainbow twist on the tapisserie dial. It marks the third Royal Oak with the Italian jeweler. Previous models that received the Bucci treatment included a version with a frosted case and bracelet in white gold or rose gold (which included a 37 mm and 41 mm sizes and a 33 mm quartz model) in 2016 and a frosted yellow-gold version...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Zenith and Kari Voutilainen Revived Award-Winning Movements From the ’50s to Power Modern Watches

Click here to read the full article. Call it a (major) comeback! Zenith is reviving its historic Calibre 135—a movement from the 1950s widely regarded as the most highly awarded contemporary observatory chronometer ever made. Ten of these vintage calibers have been restored and decorated by the lauded independent watchmaker, Kari Voutilanen, and housed in an entirely new case. The project was the brainchild of Aurel Bacs, senior consultant at Phillips auction house—and the man behind some of the largest hammer prices in history for watches—and Alexandre Ghotbi, head of Continental Europe and the Middle East for Phillips. “I’ve known Aurel Bacs...
APPAREL
Robb Report

Sotheby’s Is Auctioning 40 Pairs of Air Force 1s to Celebrate the Kicks’ 40th Anniversary

Click here to read the full article. Nike’s Air Force 1 is turning 40, and Sotheby’s wants to celebrate by—what else—having an auction. The sale, titled simply 40 for 40 The Air Force 1 Collection, comprises, you guessed it, 40 extraordinary pairs of AF1s. From sought-after collabs to rare limited editions, the curated collection showcases striking designs from the past four decades. Designed by Bruce Kilgore, the AF1 was the first basketball shoe to use the Nike Air technology. Originally released as a high top in 1982, the silhouette was an immediate hit both on and off the basketball court. The classic...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Le Corbusier
Robb Report

Tiffany & Co.’s Pop-Up in Paris Traces the American Brand’s History in—What Else?—Jewels

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany & Co. has turned the City of Love into the City of Bling. The American jeweler just opened a Parisian pop-up on the luxe Avenue Montaigne to showcase seminal pieces from its centuries-long history. Locals and visitors alike will be able to admire Holly Golightly’s iconic high jewelry over the next year. There will be an array of modern showstoppers up for sale, too, with prices ranging from about $2,078 to $309,068 (€1,950 to €290,000), according to Yahoo. “The love affair between Tiffany & Co. and Paris has been ongoing for nearly 200 years,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

This Bonkers $31 Million Estate Lets You Live the Island Life—Right Outside San Francisco

Click here to read the full article. You don’t have to go far from mainland California to enjoy magnificent island living. Olivia Hsu Decker of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty recently listed a stunning 11,200-square-foot estate on the Bay Area’s Belvedere Island, and the property could be said to rival some of the top homes around the world. The estate, priced at $31 million, is a true California dream home. The space comes with six bedrooms, seven full baths and three half baths set on over 1.15 acres of land. Thanks to the open floor plan, high ceilings and huge windows,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

This Fat-Tired Electric Bike Is Designed to Take on Any Terrain—Including Rivers

Click here to read the full article. Looking for an e-bike that you can take off road? What about one that can go even further? If that’s the case, may we direct your attention to Robo.Systems’s latest specialized off-road vehicle, the 2×2 Ultra Bike. The battery-powered two-wheeler is so versatile that you can use it to ride through water. With its stripped down, Mad Max-esque design and giant fat tires, you’d be forgiven for mistaking the 2×2 Ultra Bike for a gas guzzler. It’s not, though. Instead, both of its wheels are equipped with their own 1,000-watt brushless DC motor. The motors...
BICYCLES
Robb Report

The 7 Best Places to Get Lobster Rolls Shipped Directly to You This Summer

Click here to read the full article. As we nestle ourselves into summer, it’s time to savor one of the season’s most quintessential foods: lobster rolls.  You don’t need a trip to New England to enjoy the freshest ocean delicacies from Maine. During the pandemic, some of the country’s top restaurants built the infrastructure to deliver meal kits nationwide, and several Northeast seafood restaurants followed the trend, offering their delicious lobster rolls to everyone in the Lower 48. These premium bundles include succulent, fresh-from-the-boat lobstah meat and condiments—or already-dressed lobster salad—and split-top buns or rolls to make outstanding sandwiches at home. Here...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Time#Design#Jewelry#The Watch#The Madhvani Group#Project Solo
Robb Report

This $60 Million Chateau-Style Mansion in Houston Comes With a Second Full-Size House

Click here to read the full article. They say everything is bigger in Texas, but this piece of real estate takes the cake. The Lodge in Hunters Creek, Houston, which is up for private sale with Icon Global, spans a sizable 9 acres and comes with a giant $60 million price tag. That makes it the most expensive off-market listing in the supersized state, according to the agency. (The priciest publicly listed home in Texas is still the $170 Million Mesa Vista Ranch, which has been struggling to find a buyer since 2017.) Conveniently nestled between the Buffalo Bayou and Houston Country...
HOUSTON, TX
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $20.5 Million New England Estate Has 400-Feet of Private Beach With a Cabana

Click here to read the full article. If the fictional Jay Gatsby lived in New England, surely Rock Edge would be his residence of choice. Not only is this waterfront home designed for extravagant parties, but the privacy is unmatched. Rock Edge, located in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood in Beverly, Massachusetts, isn’t your typical New England-style home. That’s because it was built in 1904 and throughout the years, the owners have paid meticulous attention to preserving its original grandeur. This $20.5 million home is currently the most expensive single-family listing in the state of Massachusetts, with the exception of Cape...
BEVERLY, MA
Robb Report

Want to Help Make a Difference for LGBTQ+ People? Donate to One of These 20 Hardworking Charities

Click here to read the full article. While Pride Month is a time of celebration, it’s important to remember that it is also a time of action. The first Pride parade was in commemoration of the Stonewall Riots, after all. Furthermore, the fight for equality and inclusion is by no means over. To show support for the LGBTQ+ community and effect meaningful change requires more than just waving a rainbow flag. Here, we’ve curated a list of organizations to donate to which provide everything from food to education to housing to counseling and more. OutRight Action International As the only LGBTQ+ organization...
EDUCATION
Robb Report

Buick Unveils a New All-Electric Coupé Concept With Bonkers Semi-Swing Doors

Click here to read the full article. If Buick wants to change the way people think about it, this is a pretty good way to start. The General Motors-owned brand unveiled a new EV concept called the Wildcat on Wednesday. The stylish coupé isn’t just one of the better-looking design prototypes we’ve seen this year, it’s also represents a dramatic departure for a marque that’s spent the last few years pumping out nondescript crossover SUVs. The seductive two-door EV has a shape and flair unlike any other Buick in recent memory. From front to back, it’s got a trapezoidal grille, razor-sharp headlights,...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Robb Report

Michelin’s First Guide to Florida Is Here. Here Are the 15 Restaurants Receiving Stars.

Click here to read the full article. Florida’s bid for a Michelin Guide has paid off—quite literally. After the Sunshine State’s tourism board paid $150,000 for the Michelin Guide to come and rate its restaurants, 15 Florida spots are now the lucky recipients of coveted Michelin stars. Michelin released its new ratings on Thursday, bringing the tire company-turned-gastronomic guide to a fifth American locale (joining California, Chicago, Washington, DC and New York). In all, there are now four one-star restaurants in Orlando, 10 one-star restaurants in Miami and one two-star restaurant in Miami. The highest honors went to L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon...
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

This $21 Million ‘Paparazzi-Proof’ Penthouse in NYC Has a Secret Tunnel for Camera-Shy Residents

Click here to read the full article. It’s unheard of in New York City for a high-rise residence to have more outdoor square space than indoor, but that’s exactly what this West Chelsea penthouse offers. For those that love living alongside nature, Jardim Norte 11A at Jardim should be on your radar. Jardim, which means “garden” in Portuguese, is Brazilian architect Isay Weinfeld’s first US project, and he infused his love of nature into many places within the building. There are just 36 residences between the two 11-story towers—Jardim Norte and Jardim Sul—which are connected via a lush courtyard. While...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

This Beautifully Restored 110-Foot Yacht From the ’50s Blends Classic Style and Modern Power

Click here to read the full article. The only thing better than a gorgeous antique yacht from the ‘50s is one that’s been meticulously restored. Enter Abeking & Rasmussen’s Sans Souci. The timeless 110-footer, which Edmiston has just listed for $5.6 million (€5.2 million), underwent a multimillion-dollar refit in the late 2000s and is presented in immaculate condition. The vessel was designed by German naval architect Geerd N. Hendel and launched by Abeking & Rasmussen in 1955 under the name Verdesein. Showcasing the finest German engineering, the vessel was strong and light from the get-go, with double-planked teak on oak frames. In 2009,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

A Treasure Trove of Marilyn Monroe’s Possessions Is Going Up for Auction

Click here to read the full article. Gentlemen—and auction houses—prefer blondes. At least that’s what you might think when you hear that Julien’s Auctions and TMC are getting ready to auction off a collection of Marilyn Monroe’s personal and professional effects. Next month, Julien’s “Hollywood Legends” auction will include a whole spate of Monroe’s items, including film costumes, lingerie, jewelry, photos, handwritten notes and more. The announcement came Wednesday morning, on what would have been Monroe’s 96th birthday. “Marilyn Monroe lives on forever as the quintessential Hollywood legend whose historical and cultural impact will continue to be celebrated in the next millennium...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

This $5.5 Million Lake Placid Home Comes With Its Own Luxe Electric Day Boat

Click here to read the full article. Who doesn’t love a good twofer? A waterfront property located on New York’s Lake Placid is being offered for sale with a bonus luxury dayboat. The charming, red-trimmed residence on Chipmunk Lane, which was listed for $5.5 million by Colleen Holmes of Engel & Völkers Lake Placid last week, juts out over the idyllic lake. It’s quite the anomaly as this type of build so close to the water is no longer permitted in the state. Completely renovated in 2016, the house spans just over 2,800 square feet and features huge floor-to-ceiling windows, hickory flooring...
LAKE PLACID, NY
Robb Report

This 1679 Diamond-Studded Stradivarius Could Fetch up to $11 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. This is one Stradivarius that’s sure to strike a chord with collectors. The rare violin, affectionally known as the Hellier, was made by the one and only Antonio Stradivari in the late 17th century. A true piece of musical history, it is expected to fetch between $7.5 million and $11.3 million (£6 million and £9 million) at Christie’s London this July. The instrument was handcrafted by the legendary violin maker circa 1679 in the early stages of his career. Stradivari decided to break with tradition and create a violin with new proportions that helped to...
SHOPPING
Robb Report

The World’s First Queer Wine Festival Is Happening in Oregon Later This Month

Click here to read the full article. There are a lot of great ways to celebrate Pride month: parades, concerts, charity events—the list goes on. One that isn’t so frequently mentioned, though? Wine. The world’s first queer wine festival will be taking place later this month in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, Eater reported. The Queer Wine Fest is bringing together 16 queer-owned, queer-made or queer-grown wineries in Oregon, Washington and California to celebrate the LGBTQ wine community. Some of the wineries involved include Elk Cove Vineyards, Hip Chicks Do Wine and Sis and Mae Wine, with all participants pouring two different options....
OREGON STATE
Robb Report

This Restored 1964 Amphicar Is Equal Parts Road Car and Day Boat—and It’s Up for Grabs

Click here to read the full article. Your hunt for the perfect summer ride might be over. A 1964 Amphicar Model 770 convertible was just listed for sale on Bring a Trailer. It’s not just a timeless design that makes this open-top German two-door so worthy of attention; it’s also the fact that you can use it to “drive” on water. The Amphicar was designed by Hans Trippel and unveiled at the New York Auto Show in 1961. It was built in West Germany between 1960 and 1965, during which time 3,878 examples were built. Billed as a “sports car that swims,”...
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

Robb Report

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy