Former NFL GM names Bills' Josh Allen top-tier QB

Former general manager for the New York Jets Mike Tannenbaum slotted starting quarterbacks from across the league into seven different tiers.

We didn’t have to wait long to see Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

The Bills quarterback was one of six signal callers that landed into Tannenbaum’s Tier 1 of quarterbacks. Tannenbaum, who also features on ESPN, put together the list for The 33rd Team.

Here’s the breakdown:

Tier 1 is franchise starting QBs who can/will win you playoff games and potentially the Super Bowl. These are players that can compete at the highest level every week by limiting mistakes, making big time throws, and being able to win on all levels of the field. These are a mix of ages and skill sets, with traditional pocket passers in Tom Brady and Joe Burrow, and those that can extend with their legs such as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert. The key characteristics of all these players is elevating the talent around them, and not only losing games, but winning ones as well.

Allen is easily a top-level quarterback heading into 2022. He did not receive any MVP votes in 2021, however, after the way the Bills’ season ended in the playoffs, Allen is considered the early offseason favorite for next year’s award.

In addition to Allen, five others landed in the same tier as Allen. Four were mentioned above, the final one left off the description is Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

Looking down the chart of quarterbacks, the AFC East’s are scattered down the ranking. Here’s how those three slot in: