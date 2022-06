The president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association says biofuels can help consumers save money. Lance Lillibridge tells Brownfield, “When we look at our food costs and the grocery store bill that we all have, a big part of that comes from the cost of energy,” he said. “If we can lower that cost of energy through biofuels, we could potentially lower our costs at the grocery store as well.”

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO