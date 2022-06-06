ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peopleservice contract on Clarinda council's agenda

By Mike Peterson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Clarinda) -- Action regarding Clarinda's water and wastewater services tops a short Clarinda City Council agenda. Meeting Wednesday at 5 p.m....

Related
Facilities study firms top Red Oak board agenda

(Red Oak) -- Interviews are set with prospective firms for a proposed facilities study in the Red Oak School District. Those interviews take place during the Red Oak School Board's regular meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the junior-senior high school virtual learning center. During the meeting, board members will interview representatives of three firms--Incite Design/Denovo Construction at 5:45 p.m., CMBA Architects at 6:20, and Alley-Poyner Macchietto Architecture at 7 p.m. School officials narrowed down the prospective candidates from an original nine applications to conduct a thorough study of the district's building needs--prompted by recent space shortages at Inman Elementary School. In a recent interview with KMA News, Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the proposed study will cover other factors.
RED OAK, IA
Clarinda council backs Cruzin' Clarinda street closures

(Clarinda) -- After a week's delay, the 8th Annual Cruzin' Clarinda Car Show will be rolling into downtown Clarinda. During its regular meeting Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council unanimously approved the requested street closures for the car show on June 11th. The council had approved a similar request for closures last Saturday, but inclement weather forced organizers to bump the event to tomorrow. City Manager Gary McClarnon says not much has changed in the request from Elaine Farwell with the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce.
CLARINDA, IA
Red Oak council hears comprehensive plan update proposal through SWIPCO

(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are waiting on more input before taking action on a proposal for an updated comprehensive plan. Meeting in regular session earlier this week, the Red Oak City Council tabled action on a proposal from the Southwest Iowa Planning Council on updating the city's comprehensive plan, which is roughly 20 years old, and applying a strategy. SWIPCO Community Development Director Alexsis Fleener and Planning Technician Dani Briggs presented the proposal to the council. Developing and utilizing the comprehensive plan is encouraged by state law to provide a long-term view of the respective communities' future. Fleener says the proposal would be more or less the same as the current plan but with a more recent assessment.
RED OAK, IA
Hydrant flushing planned in Tabor

(Tabor) -- Tabor city officials are planning for another round of hydrant flushing next week. In a press release Wednesday, city officials say they will be flushing hydrants within the city June 14 and 15. Officials say water discoloration may be experienced during or immediately after the flushing, and advise to run cold water until it is clear. The city also suggests to check the hot water incase the discolored water went through the water heater, and to avoid laundering whites and light colors while the water is discolored.
TABOR, IA
Montgomery County board accepts Burke's resignation

(Red Oak) -- Tuesday's Iowa Primary was the swan song for Stephanie Burke as Montgomery County's auditor. As expected, the county's board of supervisors Wednesday morning accepted Burke's resignation, effective June 30th. In reading her resignation letter, Burke announced that she's leaving county office to accept the school business official and board secretary's position with the Stanton School District.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Crouch wins tightly contested Mills County supervisor GOP nomination

(Glenwood) -- It was an eventful Primary night for several supervisors races throughout KMAland Tuesday, including in Mills County. Unofficial results from Tuesday's Iowa Primary in Mills County show Supervisors Republican Incumbent Richard Crouch as the winner with 795 votes or 51.79%, over a strong challenge from Sandi Winton, who received 740 votes or 48.21%. A lifelong Mills County resident, Crouch was first elected to the county board room in 2002 and will now seek his sixth term as a supervisor in November. Crouch says he is thankful and appreciative of those who supported him in this year's primary. When KMA News asked what set him apart from the rest, Crouch says his efforts over the past 20 years likely came through, including work done during recovery from the floods striking the area most recently in 2019.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Maher celebrates supervisor's race victory

(Shenandoah) -- Todd Maher credits "unimaginable support" with a stunning victory in Tuesday's Iowa Primary. Unofficial results from the Page County Auditor's Office show Maher winning the Page County 2nd District Supervisor's Republican nomination over incumbent Alan Armstrong. Maher tallied 1,473 votes--or 68.29%, to Armstrong's 681 votes, or 31.57%. Maher told KMA News Wednesday morning he couldn't be happier with the win.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Star Spangled Shenandoah planning continues

(Shenandoah) -- Vendors and parade participants are still needed for Shenandoah's big Independence Day weekend celebration. Preparations continue for the second annual Star Spangled Shenandoah event July 2 at Priest Park. And, organizers say there's still plenty of room for vendors in the park. Stacy Truex is a member of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah--the organization spearheading the celebration. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Truex says vendors of all sorts are welcome to the event.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Wellhausen: ballot machine issue, recount not expected to impact all races

(Clarinda) -- Despite hiccups with the ballot machines during Tuesday's Iowa Primary in Page County, county officials say the issue shouldn't affect most unofficial results. Meeting in special session Wednesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a letter acknowledging Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen's request to perform an administrative recount of ballots from yesterday's primaries. While saying each machine was thoroughly tested before Election Day, Wellhausen says the Iowa Secretary of State's Office reported issues with the Unisyn voting equipment, including multiple instances of paper jams when voters inserted ballots into the tabulator. She says this caused the number on the tabulator to increase and led to the appearance that more ballots were cast than voters who signed a declaration of eligibility. However, Wellhausen says there appear to be seven precincts with just one extra ballot cast in Page County.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Peterson secures GOP nomination for Montgomery County 4th district supervisor spot

(Red Oak) -- Familiar faces will be back on the November ballot for the GOP ticket in Montgomery County's supervisor races. Unofficial results from Tuesday's Iowa Primary in Montgomery County indicate Republican incumbent Mark Peterson secured the victory in the county's 4th district supervisor race earning 181 votes, or 78.7%. Meanwhile, his challenger George Bruce mustered 49 votes or 21.3% of the ballots cast. A Stanton High School graduate, Peterson owns an associate of arts degree from Southwestern Community College in Creston. For most of his adult life, he worked in agribusiness, including a 12-year stint at a farm equipment dealership in Red Oak, and currently works as a farmer. KMA News asked Peterson to give his reaction to the victory.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Clarinda board backs high school band trip

(Clarinda) -- After a long absence, Clarinda High School's Marching Band hits the road next spring. By unanimous vote Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved a request from High School Instrumental Music Instructor Courtney Ridge for a trip through the Midwest and East Coast next March. Usually, the band takes a trip every four years. But, the last trip scheduled in 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19. Nancy McKinnon is the district's director of finance and board secretary. McKinnon tells KMA News next year's trip takes the band to two major cities.
CLARINDA, IA
Betty J. (McMullen) Stortenbecker, 77 of Shenandoah, Iowa

Previous:Silver City, Iowa, Malvern, Iowa and Red Oak, Iowa. Time:6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Memorials:Malvern Student Loan Fund, which gives zero % interest loans to East Mills College Bound Students. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Hazel Dell Cemetery, Crescent, Iowa at a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Weather
Politics
Axne preps for reelection bid

(Washington) -- Now that she knows her opponent this fall, Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says she's ready for another reelection campaign. Axne vies for a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives against State Senator Zach Nunn, who defeated two other opponents in Tuesday's Iowa Primary for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District's Republican nomination. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, the West Des Moines Democrat says she was prepared for whoever won the GOP nomination.
IOWA STATE
High energy costs give IWCC sticker shock

(Council Bluffs) -- Energy costs and tuition are going up at Iowa Western Community College. That's despite the recent increase in state aid approved in this year's Iowa Legislative Session. Iowa Western President Dr. Daniel Kinney tells KMA News lawmakers approved a 3% increase in supplemental state aid for the state's two-year institutions in the 2022, or $6.5 million in additional funding. That translates into just under $400,000 in new money for Iowa Western. Kinney says he's grateful for local lawmakers' support.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Iowa News Headlines Friday, June 10th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy AR-15-style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says it is common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic. The three Iowa Republicans in the U-S House voted “no.” Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says the bill Democrats proposed would violate the Second Amendment and would “really do little” to stop gun violence.
IOWA STATE
Union County storm cleanup continues

(Creston) -- Damage assessments and cleanup operations are underway in Union County after severe weather ripped through Tuesday evening. Heavy tree and structure damage is reported following high winds and at least one tornado. Union County Emergency Management Coordinator Jo Ann Duckwork tells KMA News her county was placed under a tornado warning at around 7:45 p.m. after a twister was spotted near Orient in Adair County. Then, activity moved closer to Creston.
UNION COUNTY, IA
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 9th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- A Hollywood actor who is a native of Uvalde, Texas -- and a gun owner -- met with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley to talk about ways to prevent future mass shootings. Grassley says Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves met with him in his Senate office Tuesday, and that McConaughey wanted to know more about Grassley’s bill that would have the Secret Service Threat Assessment Center advise schools on how to recognize the warning signs of student behavior that might turn deadly. Grassley told him the bill is being held up by New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker, to which he says McConaughey “took a real interest” in that and said “he was going to have a conversation” with him about it. In a speech at the White House Tuesday, McConaughey expressed support for raising the age for buying A-R-15-style assault rifles from 18 to 21.
IOWA STATE
Thelma L. Potter, 102 of Shenandoah

Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Thelma passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Accura Healthcare in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Omaha man booked on Council Bluffs warrant

(Glenwood) -- An Omaha man was booked on a Council Bluffs police warrant in Glenwood Wednesday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Joseph Ray Moreno of Omaha was arrested shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Sharp Street. Authorities say Moreno was arrested on a warrant out of the Council Bluffs Police Department for unauthorized credit card use.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Richard Dau, age 81, Oakland, IA

Location:Minden United Church of Christ - Minden, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa. Funeral Home:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa.
OAKLAND, IA

Community Policy