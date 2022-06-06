ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Bush Loves That 'Running Up That Hill' Is Receiving 'New Lease Of Life' After Stranger Things

 4 days ago
Kate Bush loves that her 1985 hit "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" is now topping the charts over 35 years later, all because of Stranger Things. The song is heavily featured in Season 4 of the Netflix show, as Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) must play the song on...

