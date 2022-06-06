ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix’s Addams Family Show Reveals A+ First Look At Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday In Snappy Video

By Nick Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

There are a lot of TV and streaming shows that I look forward to on a yearly basis, which would be the case even if it wasn’t a professional obligation. But rarely do I feel the heightened anticipation that is coursing through my veins for Netflix’s Addams Family-tinged comedy Wednesday , with Tim Burton bringing it all to life. So far, patience has been key, with not much to chew on besides some awesome casting announcements and general loglines. Now, though, we finally have our perfectly macabre first look at Jenna Ortega’s titular Wednesday Addams, and it’s a promising sign of things to come. Snap to the snap.

As part of its Geeked Week celebration, Netflix unveiled the snappy second teaser for Wednesday , as seen above. The first focused on the show’s handiest character, Thing, who also makes an appearance in the newest promo. It’s not the most complicated sneak peek, but puts a knowing focus on Wednesday’s braids, her recognizable silhouette, and the character’s signature black-and-white fashion sense, black fingernails and all.

With this Wednesday being older than the ones that fans are used to seeing, it only makes sense that her DGAF face has also evolved. Thing should be so lucky that she accepts him, because otherwise she might not hesitate to chunk him in a blender with some bananas and eyes of newt or whatever the kids are using these days. I do like the idea of thing being Frankenstein-ed together from other body parts, also.

Netflix also unveiled its first official images of Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday, which isn’t much different from how she looked in the teaser, minus the lack of Thing, but is still awesome to behold for anyone who can’t wait for this project to come around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LzK7k_0g21pDD400

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jenna Ortega has spent the last few years proving her worth within the horror genre, from Scream ( and the upcoming Scream 6 ) to X to Netflix’s own The Babysitter: Killer Queen and even You . (Not to mention Foo Fighters’ Studio 666 .) So the spotlight is hers to lose as the new anchor for live-action Addams Family fun, but I don’t think she’ll be losing anything but Pugsley’s head.

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t more than the tiniest bit frustrated that this isn’t a full-blown trailer, I fully understand the desire to build up the hype for Wednesday at slower speeds. After all, it’s a high-profile franchise shift from one of cinema’s most visual-minded directors, with an all-star cast featuring Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams , Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley. Not to mention Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane Gwendoline Christie, and Thora Birch ( who left the production midway through ). O.G. Addams Family film star Christina Ricci also joined the production when Birch exited , instantly giving the new series a legacy feel.

Any Addams Family fans without a Netflix subscription should correct that woe ahead of Wednesday ’s premiere, which hasn’t yet been locked down. Although if it doesn’t end up debuting on an actual Wednesday, what was it all even for?

