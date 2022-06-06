ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Heir to Walmart fortune will win bid to buy Denver Broncos

By Dara Bitler
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A report out from Forbes on Monday showed that Rob Walton , an heir to the Walmart fortune, will win the bid to buy the Denver Broncos for about $4.5 billion.

The official announcement is expected as early as this month, Forbes said .

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Walton sold a plot of land in Aspen for $30.8 million .

Forbes values the Broncos at $3.75 billion, but the NFL only requires owners to have a 30% controlling interest, which means the team’s primary buyer may only need to pay $1.12 billion of that $3.75 billion.

Report: Rob Walton of Walmart family plans bid to buy Denver Broncos

A Data Desk analysis found that only a handful of Coloradans would be able to afford the Broncos , and for most it would require them to put their entire fortune into the team.

Walton is a resident of Arkansas, where Walmart is headquartered.

The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
3 Colorado counties at CDC’s worst COVID-19 category

While most people have returned to some semblance of life as it was before the first COVID-19 wave of early 2020, we are far from being out of the pandemic and three counties in Colorado just prove how serious it is.
KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

