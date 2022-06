7:17 p.m., Plants were knocked over and vandalism to a trellis was reported at a residence along Riverview Road, Detroit Lakes. 12:07 a.m., Juvenile was caught spray painting a sign along Eighth Street, Detroit Lakes. The officer gave the youngster a chance to fix his mistake by cleaning the sign. Juvenile took the officer's offer, cleaned the sign and was told if he was caught vandalizing again he would be charged.

BECKER COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO