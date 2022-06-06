ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

More than $7M in methamphetamine seized at Texas-Mexico border

By CBS DFW Staff
 4 days ago

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized methamphetamine totaling more than $7,100,000 in street value.

Buckets containing 356 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo, Texas. (credit: U.S. Customs & Border Protection)

"Narcotic interdiction continues to be vital to the CBP border security mission," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "This enforcement action illustrates the excellent work undertaken by our Laredo CBP officers, and their tireless dedication that helps stem the flow of contraband entering the country."

The enforcement action happened on Tuesday, May 31, when a CBP officer assigned to the Juarez Lincoln Bridge referred a 2006 Nissan Titan making entry from Mexico for secondary inspection.

Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers found a total of 356.15 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within personal belongings.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle.

Comments / 81

William Casteel
4d ago

this is all Joe Biden's fault for trying to shut down title 42 thanks for the drugs trying to get across the border but the border patrol stopped you in your tracks try to accept some responsibility this is your fault

Fidel Sanchez
4d ago

The problem is that the perpetrators only get a slap on the hand like the criminals in Chicago. America needs to get tough on crime and criminals and not on our guns.

Frank Mumford
4d ago

The POLICE have a HARD JOB....Choose the Good People..there's. only 10% BAD PEOPLE misleading.90%...Negative Thinking is Weakness..DRUGS KILL HERBS HEAL..

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Large Groups of Illegal Aliens Continue to Inundate South Texas Daily

EDINBURG – In recent days, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents encountered 414 illegal aliens in three large groups.  Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents encountered two separate large groups near Roma and Rio Grande City. On June 1, agents, with the assistance of the Texas Military Department, apprehended 176 migrants illegally present in the U.S. The next day, agents apprehended another 136 illegals. The groups were comprised of 78 unaccompanied children, 153 family members and 81 single adults. The aliens were from Cuba and various Central and South American countries…
TEXAS STATE
