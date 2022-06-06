Summit of the Americas causes closures in and around Downtown L.A.

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – As the city of Los Angeles hosts the Summit of the Americas beginning today, drivers should be prepared for traffic in and around downtown Los Angeles.

According to Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Office, traffic will be impacted in the downtown L.A. area and around Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) beginning 10 p.m. Monday and through 12 p.m. Saturday, June 11.

ROAD CLOSURES

Drivers are asked to avoid these access points to downtown L.A.:

- Connector ramps from the east and westbound 10 Freeway to the 110 Freeway North

- The 110 Freeway northbound exits into Downtown LA, to include Pico Boulevard, 9th Street, 6th Street, 4th Street, and 3rd Street

- The 110 Freeway southbound exits for 6th Street and Wilshire Boulevard

- Figueroa Street, north and southbound traffic, between Washington Boulevard and 3rd Street

- Pico Boulevard, east and westbound traffic, between Union Avenue and Grand Avenue

- 7th Street, east and westbound traffic, between Bixel Street and Flower Street

- Wilshire Boulevard, east and westbound traffic, between Bixel Street and Flower Street

Other streets will be closed in the downtown L.A. at intermittent times.

If you need to get to downtown L.A., take the following freeway exits:

- Traveling westbound on the 10 Freeway, exit 16A Santa Fe, 15B Alameda Street, 15A Central Ave, 14B San Pedro Street, 14A Convention Center.

- Traveling eastbound on the 10 Freeway, exit Convention Center/Grand Avenue/Olive Street, 14A Maple Avenue, 14B San Pedro Street, 15A Central Avenue, 15B Alameda Street, 16A Santa Fe Avenue.

- Traveling Northbound on the 110 Freeway, exit 20B 37th Street and Exposition Boulevard, 20C Adams Boulevard, or transition onto either the 10 or 101 Freeways east or westbound.

AIRPORT

Those traveling to or from Los Angeles International Airport should expect traffic and are asked to allow for addition time to reach the airport, especially on Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

It's the first time a U.S. city has hosted the event since 1994, according to City News Service. President Joe Biden will arrive for the summit on Wednesday.

For a full list of closures, click here .

