Chattanooga, TN

First weekend of June sees 13 killed, more injured in mass shootings nationwide

By Joe Hiti
 4 days ago

The first weekend of June brought another wave of mass shootings that resulted in at least 13 killed and at least 38 injured.

Attacks labeled as mass shootings are defined by the Gun Violence Archive as an incident in which four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter.

The bloody weekend followed Memorial Day weekend, which also had many mass shootings, with nine losing their lives and 60 being injured.

Violence over the weekend included a Saturday night shooting in Philadelphia , where three were killed and 12 injured.

Also, on Saturday, a graduation party in Clarendon County, South Carolina, was interrupted by a drive-by shooting that resulted in one 32-year-old woman dying from her injuries the next day and seven others ages 12 to 17 and 36 being injured, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office .

"There were at least 60 to 70 rounds fired at this incident. It is not clear, as of yet, if some of these rounds may have been return fire from some of the subjects at the party," the statement said, noting that it may have been gang-related.

In Georgia, sheriff's deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office were alerted to gunshots being heard in an abandoned house. When they arrived, they found four victims, all 19- to 23-years-old, who had been shot. One of them, a 19-year-old, later died from his injuries.

A shooting in Saginaw, Michigan, resulted in three people being killed and two injured, according to WEYI .

In Chattanooga, Tennessee, three were left dead and 14 injured, marking the second shooting in the city in as many weekends, CNN reported.

In Mesa, Arizona, two were killed and two others injured when gunshots broke out at a nightclub early Sunday, KPNX reported. Another shooting in the state occurred in Phoenix, where police said a 14-year-old was killed and eight others injured when shots were fired at a party, AZFamily reported.

Politicians and activists continue to call for common-sense gun laws in order to stop the violence and innocent bloodshed.

Talks were intensified once again following a racially motivated shooting in Buffalo, New York, a shooting at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and a school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

President Joe Biden has spoken on the recent mass shootings that have left Americans both dead and grieving, saying something needs to be done.

"This isn't about taking away anyone's rights. It's about protecting children. It's about protecting families. It's about protecting whole communities," the president said in his speech. "It's about protecting our freedoms to go to school, to a grocery store, and to a church without being shot and killed."

AUSTIN, TX
