Report: Heir to Walmart fortune will win bid to buy Denver Broncos

 4 days ago

DENVER, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A report out from Forbes on Monday showed that Rob Walton , an heir to the Walmart fortune, will win the bid to buy the Denver Broncos for about $4.5 billion.

The official announcement is expected as early as this month, Forbes said .

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Walton sold a plot of land in Aspen for $30.8 million .

Forbes values the Broncos at $3.75 billion, but the NFL only requires owners to have a 30% controlling interest, which means the team’s primary buyer may only need to pay $1.12 billion of that $3.75 billion.

A Data Desk analysis found that only a handful of Coloradans would be able to afford the Broncos , and for most it would require them to put their entire fortune into the team.

Walton is a resident of Arkansas, where Walmart is headquartered.

#American Football#Kdvr#The Wall Street Journal#Data Desk#Coloradans#Nexstar Media Inc
