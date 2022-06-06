KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: June 6 - 12

NORTH DALLAS - EB & WB 635 at Greenville Ave ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 8 pm to 8 am on Friday, 6/10, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

NORTH DALLAS - EB 635 TEXpress lanes at Coit Road ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly from 8 pm to 5 am on Thursday, 6/9 and Friday, 6/10, traffic will be directed to exit at Coit Road.

WAXAHACHIE - SB I-35E between Sterrett Road and 5 Points Road ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED NIGHTLY in sections nightly from 10 pm to 6 am through Wednesday, 6/15, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

IRVING - SB Loop 12 Walton Walker at Union Bower the right lane will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Tuesday, 6/7.

NORTH OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Beckley Ave and Colorado Ave multiple lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 6/12.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Hwy 67 and 8th Street various lanes will be closed daily from 5 am to 3 pm and nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 6/11.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Ann Arbor Ave and Hwy 67 various lanes will be closed daily nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 6/11.

RED BIRD - NB & SB Hwy 67 between I-20 and I-35E various lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 6/11.

SOUTH DALLAS - EB I-20 between Bonnie View and Newton Creek the right lane will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 6/9.

BALCH SPRINGS - SB 635 between Elam Road and Rylie Crest Road multiple left lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Monday, 6/6.

MESQUITE - EB I-30 exit ramp to NB 635 will be closed nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 6/9 and from 10 pm to 8 am on Friday, 6/10 and Saturday, 6/11.

NORTH DALLAS/MESQUITE - EB & WB 635 between 75 and I-30 various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 6/12.

MESQUITE - EB & WB I-30 between Gus Thomasson Road and Northwest Drive various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 6/12.

MESQUITE - EB I-30 exit ramp to SB 635 will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Wednesday, 6/8.

MESQUITE - WB I-30 exit ramp to SB 635 will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 6/9.

MESQUITE - WB I-30 between Northwest Drive and Gus Thomasson Road will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 6/9 and from 8 pm to 8 am on Friday, 6/10 and Saturday, 6/11.

MESQUITE - NB 635 will be reduced to one lane at Town East Boulevard nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 6/9, from 10 pm to 8 am on Friday, 6/10 and Saturday, 6/11 and from 10 pm to 5 am on Sunday, 6/12.

MESQUITE - SB 635 between La Prada Drive and I-30 will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 6/9, from 10 pm to 8 am on Friday, 6/10 and Saturday, 6/11 and from 10 pm to 5 am on Sunday, 6/12.

MESQUITE - NB 635 entrance ramp at Oates Drive will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 6/7 through Thursday, 6/9 and from 9 pm to 8 am on Friday, 6/10 and Saturday, 6/11.

MESQUITE - SB 635 exit ramp to EB & WB 635 will close overnight from 9 pm to 5 am on Thursday, 6/9.

MESQUITE - WB I-30 exit ramp to NB & SB 635 will be closed overnight from 11 pm to 8 am on Friday, 6/10.

DOWNTOWN DALLAS - NB I-35E exit ramp to Dallas North Tollway nightly from 10 pm to 4 am through Tuesday, 6/7. traffic will be diverted to the Oak Lawn Ave exit.

DUNCANVILLE - EB I-20 between Cedar Ridge Drive and Hwy 67 the two left lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am Monday, 6/6, Wednesday, 6/8 and Friday, 6/10 and the three left lanes will be closed nightly on Tuesday, 6/7 and Thursday, 6/9.

DENTON - NB I-35E exit ramp to Fort Worth Drive (Hwy 377) will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 6 am through Thursday, 6/9.

DENTON - NB I-35E service road between Fort Worth Drive and Teasley Lane the left lane will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 6 am through Thursday, 6/9.

DENTON COUNTY - EB & WB Hwy 380 between Fishtrap Road and Moseley Road the right lane will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Friday, 6/10 and alternating lanes will be closed nightly from 7 pm to 6 am through Thursday, 6/9.

FORT WORTH – WB I-20 at East Loop 820 the left lane will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Monday, 6/13 for maintenance activities.

FORT WORTH - NB & SB 121 between Handley-Ederville Road and E. Loop 820 various lanes will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Saturday, 6/11.

FORT WORTH - SB E. Loop 820/121 at Hwy 10 ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 9 pm to 5 am on Thursday, 6/9 & Friday, 6/10 traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - WB I-20 at Campus Drive the right lane will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Friday, 6/17.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W between Keller Hicks Road and Westport Parkway ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED TEMPORARILY at various times nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Saturday, 6/11, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

WEATHERFORD - EB & WB I-20 between Bethel Road and Hwy 180 various lanes will be closed nightly from 7 pm to 6 am through Thursday, 6/9.

NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY – EB 114 between Kirkwood Boulevard and Davis Boulevard will be reduced to one lane nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Friday, 6/10 for construction activities.

SOUTH TARRANT COUNTY – EB & WB FM 1187 between Business FM 1187 and I-35W will have various lanes closed nightly from 7 pm to 6 am through Thursday, 6/9 for construction activities.

FORT WORTH – EB & WB 170 will have various single-lane closures between I-35W and Hwy 377 daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Saturday, 6/11 for construction activities.

