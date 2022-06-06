GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures rally as prospects for Ukraine exports dim

CHICAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures ended slightly higher on Wednesday after swinging wildly during the previous two sessions as traders monitored the potential for Ukraine wheat exports from Black Sea ports. * Wheat futures firmed during overnight trading, but gave up most of those gains as volumes picked up on Wednesday morning. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in a range from 175,000 to 550,000 tonnes. A week ago, export sales totaled 364,254 tonnes. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 3 cents at $10.74-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery gained 6-3/4 cents to $11.56 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat added 7-3/4 cents to $12.35 a bushel. * Turkish efforts to negotiate safe passage for grain stuck in Black Sea ports met resistance on Wednesday as Ukraine said Russia was imposing unreasonable conditions and the Kremlin said free shipment depended on an end to sanctions. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO