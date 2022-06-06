ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures rally as prospects for Ukraine exports dim

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures surged 6.3% on Monday, supported by concerns about lengthy disruptions to shipments out of Ukraine as fighting intensified in that key grain export country. The strength in wheat spilled over into the corn market, which was on track to snap a...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Russian proxies plan vote in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region on joining Russia

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - The Russian-installed administration in the occupied part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region plans to stage a referendum later this year on joining Russia, Russian news agencies quoted one of its members as saying. "The people will determine the future of the Zaporizhzhia region. The referendum is...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soy futures rally to 10-year top, corn firm, wheat falls

CHICAGO, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rallied on Thursday, hitting their highest in nearly a decade and threatening their all-time high on signs of good export demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. Corn futures also rose, with cash market strength underpinning the tight supply situation. Wheat futures fell...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

EXPLAINER-U.N. plan to get Ukraine grains out faces hurdles

KYIV, June 8 (Reuters) - Turkey said on Wednesday a United Nations plan to set up a sea corridor for Ukrainian grain exports overseen by Ankara was "reasonable", but required more talks with Moscow and Kyiv to ensure ships would be safe. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February halted Kyiv's...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soy hits highest since Sept 2012; corn also firm; wheat weak

CHICAGO, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rallied 2.1% on Thursday to their highest in nearly a decade, on signs of good export demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. Corn futures also rose, with strength in the cash market underpinning the tight supply situation. Wheat futures fell on improving weather for U.S. and European crops in the run-up to summer harvesting.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

High commodity prices lure double-crop farmers — Survey

Nearly three of every 10 farmers with experience growing wheat and soybeans in one season say they will sow more winter wheat this fall, said a Purdue University poll on Tuesday. The practice, known as double-cropping wheat and soybeans, would mean larger wheat production in the United States and would help buffer the disruption in world food supplies created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT soybeans rise 1.3%, threaten 10-year high; corn firm, wheat falls

CHICAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rallied on Wednesday on expectations that robust demand from both the domestic and export sectors will keep supplies tight until harvest in the fall, traders said. Corn futures rose on support from strength in the cash market while wheat eased after firming...
AGRICULTURE
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
Agriculture Online

Soybean futures hit new contract highs | Wednesday, June 8, 2022

The corn and soybean markets continued to rally today with soybean futures hitting new contract highs. Several factors are creating this rally. First is the rumor of large corn and soybean sales to China. Second is the large fund buying by investors that are seeking an inflation hedge. Third, end users are buying because of the hot weather forecasts. Wheat futures managed to close higher on a late rally.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-Turkey says U.N. plan for Ukraine grain exports reasonable, Kyiv wary

ANKARA, June 8 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign minister said on Wednesday a United Nations plan to ease a global food crisis by restarting Ukrainian grain exports along a sea corridor was "reasonable", and required more talks with Moscow and Kyiv to ensure ships' safety. Speaking alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-U.S. cattle futures rally on concerns about supplies

CHICAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures rallied on Wednesday, supported by technical buying and signs of tightening supplies in the cash market, traders said. On a continuous basis, the front-month fed cattle contract hit its highest since November 2015. Live cattle hit a six-week high. Hog...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Ukrainian envoy says Black Sea export agreement only possible with Kyiv's involvement

KYIV, June 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said on Wednesday that no agreement to secure its grain exports via the Black Sea was possible without Kyiv's involvement and accused Russia of putting forward unrealistic proposals such as checking vessels. The ambassador, Vasyl Bodnar, told an online briefing it...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine dismisses Moscow's assurances over grain shipments as 'empty words'

KYIV, June 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine on Wednesday dismissed as "empty words" assurances from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Moscow will not use the situation to its advantage if Kyiv allows grain shipments to leave safely via the Black Sea. "Military equipment is required to protect the coastline and...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat rises but closes below overnight peaks

CHICAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures ended slightly higher on Wednesday after swinging wildly during the previous two sessions as traders monitored the potential for Ukraine wheat exports from Black Sea ports. * Wheat futures firmed during overnight trading, but gave up most of those gains as volumes picked up on Wednesday morning. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in a range from 175,000 to 550,000 tonnes. A week ago, export sales totaled 364,254 tonnes. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 3 cents at $10.74-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery gained 6-3/4 cents to $11.56 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat added 7-3/4 cents to $12.35 a bushel. * Turkish efforts to negotiate safe passage for grain stuck in Black Sea ports met resistance on Wednesday as Ukraine said Russia was imposing unreasonable conditions and the Kremlin said free shipment depended on an end to sanctions. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
CHICAGO, IL

