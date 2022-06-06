ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bipartisan Senate bills seek to diminish corporate squeeze on meat pricing

By The Daily Yonder
Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBipartisan legislation in the U.S. Senate to better regulate the meatpacking industry is designed to keep large agricultural corporations from gouging both farmers and consumers, sponsors say. “We’ve got consumers going to the meat counters saying they’re paying through the nose for meat prices. And then you’ve got the...

