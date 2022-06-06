Bipartisan Senate bills seek to diminish corporate squeeze on meat pricing

BEIJING, June 10 (Reuters) - China's corn supplies in the market are quite ample, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Supplies were boosted as farmers sold their inventories and logistics improved with effective control of COVID outbreaks, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in its monthly crop report. Feed demand was edging up thanks to stable pig production capacity and a decline in wheat feeding, while industrial consumption of the grain was seen as stable, according to the Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) report. The ministry's estimates for 2022/23 corn output, consumption and imports were unchanged from last month. Its forecasts for China's soybean imports and consumption in the year 2022/23 were also the same as May. Key numbers from the monthly CASDE report are below: 2020/2021 2021/22 June 2021/22 May 2022/23 June Percentage Estimate Forecast Forecast change Corn - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage 41.264 43.324 42.524 42.524 0.00% (mln hectares) Output (mln 260.66 272.55 272.56 272.56 0.00% tonnes) Imports (mln 29.56 20 18 18 0.00% tonnes) Consumption (mln 282.16 287.7 290.51 290.51 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln 0 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 8.06 4.83 0.04 0.04 0.00% tonnes) Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage 9.882 8.4 9.933 9.933 0.00% (mln hectares) Output (mln 19.6 16.4 19.48 19.48 0.00% tonnes) Imports (mln 99.78 93 95.2 95.2 0.00% tonnes) Consumption (mln 113.26 109.34 112.87 112.87 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln 0.06 0.08 0.15 0.15 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 6.06 -0.02 1.66 1.66 0.00% tonnes) Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug Beginning stocks 7.36 7.6 7.3 7.2 -1.37% (mln tonnes) Planted acreage 3.17 3.028 3.034 3.034 0.00% (mln hectares) Output (mln 5.91 5.73 5.74 5.74 0.00% tonnes) Imports (mln 2.75 2 2.05 2.05 0.00% tonnes) Consumption (mln 8.4 8.1 8.05 8.05 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.00% tonnes) Ending Stocks (mln 7.6 7.2 7.02 6.92 -1.42% tonnes) Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage 1.453 1.316 1.362 1.362 0.00% (mln hectares) Cane 1.191 1.163 1.163 1.163 0.00% Beet 0.262 0.153 0.199 0.199 0.00% Output (mln 10.67 9.72 10.35 10.35 0.00% tonnes) Cane sugar 9.13 8.86 9.21 9.21 0.00% Beet sugar 1.54 0.86 1.14 1.14 0.00% Imports (mln 6.34 4.5 5 5 0.00% tonnes) Consumption (mln 15.5 15.5 15.6 15.6 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln 0.13 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 1.38 -1.46 -0.43 -0.43 0.00% tonnes) Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept Output (mln 28.64 28.15 29.25 29.25 0.00% tonnes) Soybean oil 17.14 16.16 16.75 16.75 0.00% Rapeseed 5.72 6.05 6.53 6.53 0.00% Peanut oil 3.37 3.45 3.45 3.45 0.00% Imports (mln 10.74 7.43 8.43 8.43 0.00% tonnes) Palm oil 5.02 4 4.5 4.5 0.00% Rapeseed 2.37 1.3 1.5 1.5 0.00% Soybean oil 1.23 0.8 1.2 1.2 0.00% Consumption (mln 36.35 36.34 36.34 36.34 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 2.76 -1.03 1.07 1.07 0.00% tonnes) * CASDE includes beginning and ending stocks for cotton, which Reuters assumes includes cotton held in state reserves. Therefore, ending stocks cited in this table are the beginning stocks plus the latest year's crop and imports, minus consumption and exports. For all other products, CASDE includes only the balance at the end of the crop year. This appears to be the result of the crop output plus imports minus consumption and exports. (Reporting by Hallie Gu; editing by Jason Neely)

