Bipartisan Senate bills seek to diminish corporate squeeze on meat pricing

CHICAGO, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rallied 1.7% to their highest in nearly 10 years on Thursday, with signs of an uptick in export demand sending prices higher. * Weekly soybean export sales totaled 1.025 million tonnes, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning. That was near the high end of trade forecasts for 300,000 to 1.2 million tonnes. * The weekly total included old-crop sales of 429,900 tonnes, which was up 41% from the prior four-week average. * Soymeal export sales totaled 143,000 tonnes and soyoil export sales came in at 1,200 tonnes, USDA said. * USDA also said that private exporters reported the sale of 143,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, the first so-called flash sale of soybeans in a week. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures contract settled up 29 cents at $17.69 a bushel. * July soybeans peaked at $17.84, the highest on a continuous basis for the most-active contract since Sept. 4, 2012, and just a nickel below the all-time high. * CBOT July soymeal futures were up $11.90 at $427.50 a ton and CBOT July soyoil lost 0.31 cent to end at 82.63 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
