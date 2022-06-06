Walkabout connects Benzie County students to Crystal Lake watershed

MUSKEGON, Mich. — When you buy a drink in the state of Michigan, most of the time the bottle or can it came in has an added 10 cents at the register. Most of us don't balk at that, knowing we can return it later and recoup that deposit. Not every store is honoring that expectation, though, as our 13 ON YOUR SIDE team found out in Muskegon.

