Anderson, IN

Woman found after crash with unrelated injuries dies; police investigating homicide

By Andrew Smith
 4 days ago
ANDERSON — A woman has died after Anderson police officers found she had injuries unrelated to the crash they were called to investigate and are investigating her death as a homicide.

Anderson Police Department officers were called to the crash around 6:30 p.m. Sunday near West 22nd Street and Aarow Avenue.

Detective Caleb McKnight said officers found the woman, Kiara McCullough, 26, suffering from injuries unrelated to the crash. Specific details about the injuries haven't been released at this time.

In a press release on Wednesday morning, McKnight said the cause of death will be determined during an autopsy by the coroner's office.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, McKnight said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.

