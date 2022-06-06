Blake Boda, All-Area quarterback at Seabreeze, transfers to Cocoa for senior season

Volusia County's leading passer from the 2021 football season will finish his high school career a little further south.

Blake Boda said he is transferring to Cocoa for his senior year in a social media post Sunday afternoon. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound southpaw helped Seabreeze to its first district championship in 14 years last fall.

"To Seabreeze High School, thank you for allowing me to fulfill my athletic and academic abilities over the course of (three) years," Boda wrote. "I would like to thank the entire coaching staff for the countless hours of effort into making sure I was a better student, athlete and person. I want to thank all of my teammates for being there every day and for the relationships that I will always cherish."

Boda threw for 2,021 yards with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions in his junior campaign. He posted a passer rating of at least 120 on four separate occasions, including a district-title clinching home win over Bishop Moore in October.

"I'll miss everything about Seabreeze," Boda said in a phone interview. "The coaching staff is amazing. What I was able to do with the team, Coach (Pat) Brown and Coach MJ (offensive coordinator Matt Johnson) was special and record-breaking. We were undefeated district champs. … It's definitely a memory I will never forget."

Cocoa has a notable quarterback vacancy following the graduation of Davin Wydner, who threw for a single-season school record 3,529 yards at a completion rate of 69.7%. Wydner, similarly was a one-and-done player for the Tigers after transferring from Holy Trinity, committed to Ole Miss last month as a preferred walk-on.

The chance to play against one of Florida's most treacherous schedules appealed to Boda. Cocoa has agreed to games against Jones, St. Thomas Aquinas, Seminole and Rockledge, among others, according to MaxPreps.

"It's going to be good to compete at that high level and show what I can do," Boda said. "I feel like people disrespect me, and I want to show what I can do on the biggest stage. … I definitely feel like, from a recruiting standpoint, it will show how I am able to play against the best talent. I feel like I'm one of the top quarterbacks in Central Florida and the state, and I want to make people believe that."

Bethune-Cookman became the first Division I school to verbally offer Boda on May 24.

Seabreeze, meanwhile, will count upon rising sophomore Hayden Hayes to take the reins under center, head coach Pat Brown said.

The Sandcrabs still possess plenty of skill-position talent, namely defensive back Eli Campbell, who took an official visit to Central Michigan this weekend, as well as talented sophomores Denali Campbell and Khamani Robinson.

"Obviously, we lose a two-year varsity starter with a good amount of production, but with everything, you lose guys every year. We just lost him a year earlier," Brown said.

"(Hayes) has a good knowledge standpoint and will be getting as many reps as possible in 7-on-7s over the summer."

