Gas prices force St. Louisans to tighten the purse strings

KMOX News Radio
 4 days ago

As gas prices reach new highs all across the country, Missouri and Illinois residents are reconsidering their spending and cutting back on nonessentials.

A report by AAA showed that in May, gas in all 50 states rose above $4 for the first time. KMOX's Kevin Killeen spoke to residents to hear how higher gas prices are affecting them.

"I think it's ridiculous. It's crazy. They're going through the roof with these prices," one resident said. Another added that he's making fewer wasteful trips. "Everything has to have a reason now," he said.

Others said they're sacrificing road trips and vacations this year, because they can't afford the fuel costs.

"I can't go on vacation anymore, I can't do anything," a city resident said.

Plus, the high prices are tying up large portions of people's paychecks.

"I'm spending like 40% of my income on gas and oil changes with inflation," one resident told Killeen.

Killeen spoke to one man who said he had to tell his kids that there would be no family vacation this summer. All he could afford to do was fill up his tank, drive to work, and drive home.

