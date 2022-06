Surprises are always welcomed in the form of Rick Ross guest verses. Recently, rising R&B star Nia Sultana took to Twitter to let her fans know that she had completed her latest single, “Proven,” before sharing it with the rest of her team. From there, her team took it upon themselves to elevate her sound to the next level by reaching out to Rick Ross for a guest verse. To Nia Sultana’s gleeful surprise, her team accomplished the mission. Making the story even better, Nia Sultana and Rick Ross have now teamed up for a joint visual. With a scenic backdrop, Nia Sultana sings about a relationship that is losing steam before Rick Ross drops in to deliver his signature luxury raps.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO