ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russian auto sales plunge 83.5% in May, another historic dive

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K5Anj_0g21kVSb00

June 6 (Reuters) - Car sales in Russia plunged 83.5% in May to another historic low, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday, as Western sanctions have decimated Russia's auto industry with parts shortages and spiralling prices.

Russia sent troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24, and sales of new cars have been falling since March as sanctions blocked main supply chains. Last month, only 24,268 vehicles were sold, AEB said. A year earlier, sales were six times greater.

Top western carmakers led by Renault (RENA.PA) either suspended operations or left Russia since sanctions took effect. The country's car industry depends on global supplies, and the shortage of parts has shrunk production volumes several times since Feb. 24.

According to Russian statistic agency Rosstat, car prices have jumped nearly 50% since the start of the year, slamming demand in a country where household incomes have declined while inflation has been hovering near 20-year highs.

AEB did not provide a forecast for the Russian auto market performance this year. In April, it forecast new car sales in Russia to fall by at least 50% in 2022.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Ukraine#Vehicles#Russian#Aeb#Western#Reuters Editing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Putin unleashes the Terminators: Russia's much-vaunted war vehicles are finally deployed as Ukraine continues to obliterate invading tanks with the help of British missiles

Vladimir Putin has finally deployed his 'Terminator' military vehicles in battle in Ukraine as Kyiv continues to obliterate invading Russian tanks with the help of British missiles. Video shows the much-vaunted armoured vehicles, which are designed to support infantry units fighting in urban areas, in the Donbas region in eastern...
The Independent

The destinations that have scrapped all travel restrictions – regardless of vaccination status

Croatia announced on 1 May that it was dropping all remaining Covid travel restrictions, joining a growing pack of European countries that have done away with all testing and vaccine passport rules for holidaymakers.If you’re looking for the simplest possible holiday, these destinations - although not all the usual big hitters for summer holidays - might be your best bet.All of these countries have now removed both entry requirements such as tests and proof of vaccination, and most of their rules on the ground (with masks recommended or advised in certain spaces, such as on public transport).Or opt for a...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Reuters

473K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy