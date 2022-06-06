Pete Buttigieg tests positive for COVID-19, 'experiencing mild symptoms'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has tested positive for COVID-19, and is experiencing "mild symptoms," he announced Monday morning.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms," Buttigieg, 40, tweeted. "I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road."

Buttigieg and husband Chasten welcomed twins Joseph August and Penelope Rose last August.

Buttigieg’s security detail tested positive COVID-19 last winter sending him into a 14-day quarantine less than a week after being sworn in.