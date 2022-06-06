ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Creating unique, hand-crafted custom knives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Father’s Day is coming up really fast and if you’re looking to get something for the guy who has everything, or may be a little tough to shop for, we have the perfect thing!

A one of a kind experience that involves learning a new skill, and creating something really cool with your hands. Today we’re taking you to 51 Bravo Custom Knives.

The 51 Bravo forge is a magical place, where you can create, you can release energy, you can find calm, and you can laugh and have fellowship and walk away with something you made. And they offer lots of classes.

The owner, Shawn Moulenbelt, has a deep commitment to working with veterans, he also documents his classes, and his work, on his website and in his social media.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

