ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ime Udoka taunted the refs with an expletive after getting T’d up

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6sA2_0g21iuP400

They had it coming to them.

Midway through the third quarter of Golden State’s 107-88 win over the Celtics, Ime Udoka was barking at the officials as Marcus Smart and Steph Curry fought for position on an inbounds play.

The Celtics head coach was hit with a technical, and Curry made his free throw. Essentially, Udoka gifted the Warriors a free point.

But he didn’t seem to care. At that point in the game, Udoka appeared to just want to let out some frustration. The Warriors were receiving undoubtedly favorable treatment from the refs, most notably when Draymond Green wasn’t whistled for a second technical foul after tussling with Jaylen Brown.

When Udoka was called for his technical, he called the officials a five-letter euphemism for “cat.”

As Jeff Van Gundy explained on the telecast, it doesn’t take an expert lipreader to decipher Udoka’s commentary.

“I don’t think we want to go back to Ime Udoka and show what he’s saying right now,” said Van Gundy. “I’m not a great lip-reader, but I know he’s not saying ‘hello’ to Josh Tiven right now.”

After the game, Udoka admitted he tried to bait the referees into T’ing him up.

“I just let them know how I felt throughout the game, in a demonstrative way, on purpose, to get a technical,” he told reporters.

The Celtics went on a 6-0 run following Udoka’s technical, though they didn’t get any closer.

The officials were bad, but the Celtics beat themselves with turnovers and sloppy play. Once the Warriors expanded their lead, the C’s appeared to pack it in.

As furious as Udoka was to the refs, he probably saved most of his vitriol for his players in the locker room afterwards.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Celtics legend has amazing response to Draymond Green's 1980s NBA comments

Former Boston Celtics forward Cedric Maxwell knows what it's like to play in a physical NBA Finals. He was a key player in the 1984 NBA Finals between the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers -- a series that had its share of memorable rough-and-tumble moments, most notably the Kevin McHale clothesline of Kurt Rambis and Maxwell getting shoved from behind by James Worthy.
BOSTON, MA
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Shoots Hoops With Sons Bronny, 17, & Bryce, 14, In Epic Video: Watch

LeBron James, 37, and his sons Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 14, bonded over a fun basketball game at their home. The NBA star and the teenagers, who both play basketball for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, shot hoops in their driveway in a video that LeBron posted to Instagram on Wednesday, June 8. LeBron showed off by dunking in the basket, before he let his talented sons shoot and score standing far away. Clearly athletic genes run in that family!
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Magic Johnson’s sage advice to Celtics to beat Stephen Curry, Warriors in Game 3

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson believes the Boston Celtics must make two key changes in Game 3 of the NBA Finals to beat Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors crushed the Celtics in Game 2, and it was quite clear Steve Kerr’s men are on another level when their offense clicks. With that said, Johnson believed Boston needs to match that by making adjustments to free up Jayson Tatum and Al Horford, all while trying to get Marcus Smart more open looks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond's mom goes off on Barkley, Perk for remarks about son

Draymond Green definitely got it from his mama. If you thought the Warriors veteran forward was outspoken, his mom doesn’t hold back when it comes to defending her son. Mary Babers-Green joined 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” on Wednesday and addressed her son’s, and the Warriors’, biggest haters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jay Williams: Klay Thompson might dealing with more than a shooting slump

Is Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson in a shooting slump? Or could he really be in a new stage of his career? One national analyst certainly thinks it is the latter. ESPN’s Jay Williams said as such on a Tuesday episode of the “Keyshawn, JWill, & Max Show.” Williams suggested Klay’s poor shooting nights throughout the playoffs aren’t a player fighting through a slump. Instead, he offered Thompson may be a different player at this stage of his career. His heavy legs and hanging shots on the front rim is proof of a new version of Thompson. Williams suggested he needs to change his style of play as a result, especially in the face of Boston’s exceptional defense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Jeff Van Gundy
Person
Marcus Smart
NBC Sports

Nia Long, Guy Fieri among many celebs at TD Garden for Game 3

The stars are out at TD Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. A number of celebrities are in attendance for the first Finals game in Boston since 2010. Among them is rapper Nelly, who's taking the stage at halftime, and NBC's The Voice finalist Michelle Brooks-Thompson, who's performing the National Anthem.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Kendrick Perkins doesn't mince words on Draymond Green's Game 3 performance

Draymond Green had three times as many personal fouls (six) as points (two) in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals for the Golden State Warriors. In the aftermath of Game 2 of the series, in which Green attempted -- successfully, in some ways -- to bog down the Celtics with his usual antics, NBC Sports Boston analyst Kendrick Perkins wasn't the least bit impressed with anything the mercurial Golden State star did for an encore.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refs#Expletive#Golden State#Warriors
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Imitated Jayson Tatum And Damian Lillard On Instagram Live With His Sons: "Jayson Tatum! Right Hand Steppy! Dame Lillard. Pound Dribble."

LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers are getting ready for a new NBA season where they'll try to bounce back and prove to people that they're not done yet. After a rocky 2021/22 campaign, the 17-time NBA champions have made some changes, especially in the coaching department, letting go of Frank Vogel and hiring Darvin Ham.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Jayson Tatum, son Deuce share cool moment with Nelly after Game 3

The Boston Celtics may have planned their entertainment for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals with their superstar in mind. The Celtics brought in rapper and St. Louis native Nelly to perform at halftime of Wednesday's game at TD Garden. C's star Jayson Tatum also hails from St. Louis and grew up a Nelly fan.
fadeawayworld.net

The Most Expensive Cars Owned By NBA Players: Michael Jordan Spent $3 Million On Mercedes-McLaren SLR 722 Edition

There is no secret that the very best NBA players make a ton of money, possibly more than they can afford to spend. Due to the fact that less than 400 players in the world have a shot at making the league per season, the athletes are at the top of their games and get paid accordingly. The fact that 50 players or fewer are actually considered stars, the elite of the league get paid like the elite of the population.
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond Green provides Celtics with more bulletin board material

The Boston Celtics don't really need any more motivation at this point of the season. After all, they are just two victories away from defeating the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals and securing the franchise's 18th championship. But if they're looking for any more fuel, perhaps some...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kenny Smith Names His All-Time UNC Starting Five: Fans React

North Carolina has a long history of basketball greatness. Many Tar Heels have enjoyed legendary NBA careers, making it difficult to pinpoint the program's best alums. Kenny Smith nevertheless tried. The former UNC guard and current TNT analyst picked his all-time starting five on Showtime's All The Smoke. His team...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NBC Sports

Report: Ime Udoka woke up Celtics in Game 3 with this candid message

Ime Udoka doesn’t mince words with his Boston Celtics players. If something needs to be said, he’ll say it, even though it might not be what the players want to hear. He has shown time and time again throughout his first season as Celtics head coach that he’s able to challenge his players and get them to respond positively.
BOSTON, MA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy